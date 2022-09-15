Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
UND picks up last-minute win at Northern Arizona
(UND Athletics) FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Despite a scoreless third quarter, there were plenty of fireworks in the fourth quarter with North Dakota (2-1) escaping Northern Arizona (1-2) with a 27-24 win on Saturday afternoon. The Lumberjacks found the end zone to take a 24-20 lead with 1:42 remaining and...
KNOX News Radio
North Dakota beats Northern Arizona on late flea flicker
Tommy Schuster connected with Jack Wright on a flea flicker for a 23-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left to help North Dakota beat Northern Arizona 27-24. Northern Arizona had taken a 24-20 lead with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter after an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by R.J. Martinez’s 12-yard completion to Coleman Owen. UND answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive. NAU held a 14-13 lead entering the fourth after the teams combined for three punts in the third frame before the scoring happened down the stretch. Schuster was 21 of 32 for 206 yards and two touchdowns for North Dakota (2-1). Tyler Hoosman carried it 12 times for 102 yards. Martinez threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns for Northern Arizona (1-2). Owen finished with nine grabs for 136 yards and two scores.
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Bruce Allen Sylvester, 62, of Pheonix, Arizona, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 100 or more Kilos of Marijuana. Nikki Jenise Gonzalez, 25, of Crookston, for Child or Vulnerable Adult to be exposed to Meth. Christopher Loren Brown, 50, of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
kvrr.com
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
kfgo.com
Karlstad man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash
KARLSTAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A Karlstad, Minnesota, man suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday when he lost control of an ATV he was driving and was thrown from the vehicle. Brian Anderson, 47, was driving the ATV eastbound on Minnesota Highway 11, just west of Karlstad. Around 12:39 p.m. Anderson...
KNOX News Radio
Friends, family bid goodbye to Lynn Stauss
Friends and family gathered Friday at Hope Church in Grand Forks to pay their respects to Lynn Stauss. The former East Grand Forks mayor died at his home Sunday at the age of 77. Stauss served 21 years as the top elected official in East Grand Forks. Paul Knight, lead...
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
kroxam.com
CAR CRASHES INTO THE SIDE OF SCHULZ CARPETING
On Thursday, September 15, at 1:01 p.m., The Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on South Main Street in Crookston. The Crookston Police Department reported that Betty Juve of Crookston, was driving a 2002 Lexus, first struck a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, owned by Schulz Carpeting owner, Michael Schulz before turning and striking the Schulz Carpeting building itself. Moderate damage was reported on Juve’s car, mainly on the back bumper of the car, and minor damage was reported on Schulz’s car.
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
valleynewslive.com
Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI
GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD in the buying mood….for new vehicles
The latest supply chain snag is impacting the availability of the Grand Forks Police Department to land new squad cars. The GFPD advertised…and accepted bids…for six new 2022 vehicles in November 2021 – but the order was never filled. Earlier this month the Ford Motor Company issued notice that they will stop taking 2023 orders.
