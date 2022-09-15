Masked men wielding hammers hit several storefronts in Cardenas Market in Hesperia

Authorities are investigating a series of smash-and-grab robberies inside Cardenas Markets after six storefront jewelry businesses were hit.

During the latest robbery in Hesperia, cellphone video captured two masked men smashing a display case and taking the jewelry. It happened on Monday as stunned employees and shoppers watched.

"[At] about 6 p.m., two Black male adults came into the store, went directly to the jewelry counter, never spoke to anyone else in the store. They used hammers to smash the glass cases," said Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say the two suspects got away with $10,000 worth of jewelry.

"It's the Latino community and that hurts, you know? It hits home," said shopper Chantel Cordova.

The robbery is the sixth incident targeting storefronts in the supermarket chain in which thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry was stolen.

Authorities are looking into whether the robberies in Riverside, Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, Fontana and Moreno Valley are connected to the same two suspects.

"They are smashing and grabbing them, but I don't know where they are selling them, because I wouldn't buy any stolen stuff," said shopper Tony Talamantes.

Customers say the supermarket chain needs to take steps to protect the storefronts operating inside the store.

"They need maybe more security at the front, but like somebody who is willing and able to take care of the storefront," said Cordova.

Eyewitness News reached out to Cardenas Markets for a comment but did not receive a response.

Anyone with information into the robberies is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.