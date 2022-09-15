ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Country singer Luke Bell found dead at age 32

Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The country artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20. Bell's close friend, musician Matt Kinman, confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman was with Bell when he went missing. The singer was discovered on Monday "not far from where he disappeared, and in a manner we all feared he would be when we first heard the news," the blog notes.
ARIZONA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The Houston socialite giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
HOUSTON, TX
CNN

2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say

As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
UVALDE, TX
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
pethelpful.com

Video of Bonded Senior Dogs Running Out of Time in Texas Shelter Is Breaking Hearts

We hate the thought of any animal having to be forced to cross the rainbow bridge, but the unfortunate reality is that shelters across the country are overcrowded. That's why many shelters are finding their way to TikTok in hopes of increasing awareness of animals that need to be adopted. And we love that idea! Even if that means getting heartbroken listening to every animal's story.
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate His Birthday 2 Weeks After Wedding: '42 and Hot as Ever'

Christina Hall and Josh Hall headed to one of their favorite vacation spots: Los Cabos, Mexico Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall are enjoying his birthday on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. On Monday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a photo of her and Josh on Instagram in front of a candle-lit tree to celebrate Josh's 42nd birthday just two weeks after their intimate oceanfront wedding in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Birthday baby 🎉 42 and hot as ever!," Christina wrote in the post's caption including a flame...
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
CBS Sacramento

"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short

When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school.  Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Spanish Voice of the Dallas Cowboys honors his Hispanic roots

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage, we are shining the light on the man affectionately known as the Spanish Voice of the Dallas Cowboys.Victor Villalba, was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Colombian parents but grew up in Monterrey and Mexico City, Mexico.He is known to the legions of Dallas Cowboys fans as one of the most colorful and electrifying play-by-play announcers and broadcasters ever.In a recent sit-down interview with Villalba, the announcer said he didn't originally set out for a career in a broadcast booth.In fact, he worked a corporate job for a long time...
DALLAS, TX
People

