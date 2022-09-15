Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Bad Bunny Gives Uvalde Shooting Survivor VIP Treatment at Concert After Helping Her Buy Home
The Puerto Rican singer hosted 10-year-old Mayah Nicole Zamora and her family at his concert in Dallas, Texas. Bad Bunny honored a Uvalde shooting survivor by giving her VIP treatment at one of his recent concerts. The Puerto Rican singer -- who is currently on his "World's Hottest Tour" --...
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
Greg Abbott Addresses Claims He Left a Waitress in Tears for Refusing a Tip
A woman claimed in a viral Reddit post that Abbott and a party of 20 had stiffed two servers at a Rainforest Cafe in Texas of tips.
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
AOL Corp
Country singer Luke Bell found dead at age 32
Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The country artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20. Bell's close friend, musician Matt Kinman, confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman was with Bell when he went missing. The singer was discovered on Monday "not far from where he disappeared, and in a manner we all feared he would be when we first heard the news," the blog notes.
The Houston socialite giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
RELATED PEOPLE
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
Video of Texas pastor traveling with migrants
Pastor Gavin Rogers, from San Antonio, Texas, wanted to know what migrants were facing as they traveled toward the US-Mexico border. So he joined them.
2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say
As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
Sterling Mahomes Looks Absolutely Adorable in All Pink as She Celebrates Mini Milestone
Sterling Mahomes turned 1 1/2 over the weekend and she celebrated by making an appearance wearing the cutest pink Chiefs gear. Her mom, Brittany Mahomes, shared some snapshots of the little one who joined her dad Patrick as he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame. “Dad is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bonded Senior Dogs Running Out of Time in Texas Shelter Is Breaking Hearts
We hate the thought of any animal having to be forced to cross the rainbow bridge, but the unfortunate reality is that shelters across the country are overcrowded. That's why many shelters are finding their way to TikTok in hopes of increasing awareness of animals that need to be adopted. And we love that idea! Even if that means getting heartbroken listening to every animal's story.
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate His Birthday 2 Weeks After Wedding: '42 and Hot as Ever'
Christina Hall and Josh Hall headed to one of their favorite vacation spots: Los Cabos, Mexico Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall are enjoying his birthday on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. On Monday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a photo of her and Josh on Instagram in front of a candle-lit tree to celebrate Josh's 42nd birthday just two weeks after their intimate oceanfront wedding in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Birthday baby 🎉 42 and hot as ever!," Christina wrote in the post's caption including a flame...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short
When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school. Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa takes a big loss to Amarillo on the road
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High falls on the road to Amarillo, 42-17. The Bronchos scored only three points in the first half. The Bronchos fall to 2-2 on the season. Watch the video above for highlights.
Spanish Voice of the Dallas Cowboys honors his Hispanic roots
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage, we are shining the light on the man affectionately known as the Spanish Voice of the Dallas Cowboys.Victor Villalba, was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Colombian parents but grew up in Monterrey and Mexico City, Mexico.He is known to the legions of Dallas Cowboys fans as one of the most colorful and electrifying play-by-play announcers and broadcasters ever.In a recent sit-down interview with Villalba, the announcer said he didn't originally set out for a career in a broadcast booth.In fact, he worked a corporate job for a long time...
People
322K+
Followers
52K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1