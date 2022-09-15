ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer has had no contact with Nebraska, per report

Nebraska fans made it clear on FOX Big Noon Kickoff Saturday that Urban Meyer would be welcomed into Lincoln. Well, if you consider that group to speak for all of Husker nation anyway. Then on Saturday CBS’ Dennis Dodd reported there was contact between the university and Meyer. It seems...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces official changes to the DC position following Week 3

Nebraska is making some coaching changes official Sunday afternoon. The Huskers announced that Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch will assume the role of Defensive Coordinator. That move comes following news that interim coach Mickey Joseph made the call to let go of DC Erik Chinander. A massive staff overhaul is...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska fan makes pitch for Huskers to hire one coach with t-shirt in Week 3

Nebraska fans have been through the wringer in recent years. Program golden child Scott Frost was even unable to turn things around and was fired on Sunday. Expecting Mickey Joseph to immediately turn things around – especially against No. 6 Oklahoma – was optimistic, to say the least. While the drubbing going on in Lincoln this weekend is far from Joseph’s fault, it further confirms how poor this Nebraska team truly is.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach

After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium

Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against

Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Mickey Joseph's debut one to forget as Sooners roll

A strong start soon turned ugly in Lincoln. No. 6 Oklahoma rolled in and spoiled Mickey Joseph’s debut as interim head coach of Nebraska. The 49-14 Sooners’ win served as a microcosm of Nebraska’s problems. Defensive failures, offensive line woes, turnovers … they all reared their ugly heads. Joseph has his work cut out. That’s not news to anyone.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC

Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
LINCOLN, NE

