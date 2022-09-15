Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: In desperate need of a spark, Huskers should turn to Chubba Purdy at QB
The in-season overhaul continued Sunday in Lincoln. Interim coach Mickey Joseph, following a humiliating 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, relieved defensive coordinator Erik Chinander of his duties. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over the unit for the final 8 games. Nebraska’s defense deserves a lion’s share of the blame...
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-14 boat-racing of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — This was no repeat of the Game of the Century. One team was far better and one team was simply far overmatched, as the Sooners scored their highest-ever total in Lincoln and walloped the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The mark eclipsed their...
Nebraska Fires Defensive Coordinator After Loss to Oklahoma
The Cornhuskers gave up 49 points and nearly 600 yards of offense to the Sooners on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer has had no contact with Nebraska, per report
Nebraska fans made it clear on FOX Big Noon Kickoff Saturday that Urban Meyer would be welcomed into Lincoln. Well, if you consider that group to speak for all of Husker nation anyway. Then on Saturday CBS’ Dennis Dodd reported there was contact between the university and Meyer. It seems...
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska announces official changes to the DC position following Week 3
Nebraska is making some coaching changes official Sunday afternoon. The Huskers announced that Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch will assume the role of Defensive Coordinator. That move comes following news that interim coach Mickey Joseph made the call to let go of DC Erik Chinander. A massive staff overhaul is...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan makes pitch for Huskers to hire one coach with t-shirt in Week 3
Nebraska fans have been through the wringer in recent years. Program golden child Scott Frost was even unable to turn things around and was fired on Sunday. Expecting Mickey Joseph to immediately turn things around – especially against No. 6 Oklahoma – was optimistic, to say the least. While the drubbing going on in Lincoln this weekend is far from Joseph’s fault, it further confirms how poor this Nebraska team truly is.
klkntv.com
‘It’s on me’: Mickey Joseph takes blame for Nebraska’s loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mickey Joseph’s first test as Nebraska’s interim head coach was a big one. For the first time in 13 years, Oklahoma came to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to face the Huskers in an age-old rivalry game. And this time around, things looked a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost firing: Insider report reveals 3 things that led to his undoing at Nebraska
Scott Frost was brought back to his alma mater of Nebraska to boost the fortunes of a struggling Cornhuskers program, after leading UCF to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl victory. Ultimately, he was ousted after a 16-31 record overall and a 10-26 mark in the B1G in 4-plus seasons. Most notably, of those 31 losses, 22 were one-score games.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach
After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium
Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against
Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Mickey Joseph's debut one to forget as Sooners roll
A strong start soon turned ugly in Lincoln. No. 6 Oklahoma rolled in and spoiled Mickey Joseph’s debut as interim head coach of Nebraska. The 49-14 Sooners’ win served as a microcosm of Nebraska’s problems. Defensive failures, offensive line woes, turnovers … they all reared their ugly heads. Joseph has his work cut out. That’s not news to anyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Gus Johnson absence: Joel Klatt to handle second half broadcast of Nebraska-Oklahoma game
Joel Klatt will handle the second half of the Nebraska-Oklahoma broadcast. Per Klatt, Gus Johnson is feeling under the weather and had to exit. Oklahoma leads Nebraska 35-7 exiting the halftime break. Hopefully, Johnson is simply feeling under the weather like stated. Johnson is one of college football’s most passionate...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC
Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph shoulders blame following disappointing HC debut for Nebraska
Mickey Joseph didn’t have a good start to his interim head coaching debut for Nebraska as the Huskers were crushed 49-14 at home to No. 6 Oklahoma. Joseph is coaching Nebraska after head coach Scott Frost was fired after a disastrous 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern last week.
Comments / 0