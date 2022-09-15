ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvell, AR

Arkansas MLK Commission hosts non-violence youth summit in Marvell

By Tylisa Hampton
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbJwX_0hxLLo9L00

MARVELL, Ar. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission hosted their 2022 Non Violence Youth Summit, “The Delta Experience.”

Aimed at promoting literacy and non violence to all students at Marvell-Elaine School District by creating creative ways to get the you engaged and eyeing towards their future.

Arkansas M.L.K. Commission arrives in Washington D.C.

During the Commission’s event they had three high schoolers dressed as marvel comic book characters read to elementary school students. The Commission’s Executive Director, DuShun Scarbrough says the costumes were a clever disguise to get students more intrigued when it came to reading.

“Since being on virtual and homeschooling, We realize the importance of literacy and getting kids back to reading,” said Scarbrough.

Scarbrough says they are also aiming to make high school students’ dreams possible when it comes to taking collegiate steps.

“The King Commission is actually giving away a thousand-dollar scholarship today for a youth [senior at Marvell-Elaine High School] here that is wanting to go to college,” said Scarbrough.

Scarbrough says getting there starts with motivation and not getting distracted with bad influences.

Arkansas MLK Commission holds nonviolence youth summit in Little Rock

“We’re looking at individuals who don’t want to be promoted and don’t want to go further in their life. That’s a hot mess. I want to take that mess and make it a message,” said Scarbrough.

A mission Leron McAdoo, a motivational speaker helped spread to the high school students during the event.

“They have a purpose, they’re here for a reason, they should move forward so that they can contribute to the world,” said McAdoo.

The desire for you to succeed and not give up was amplified at the event by the Commission’s celebrity ambassadors, Youtubers’ The Wicker Twins and musician Romeo Miller.

Scarbrough says the Commission will have another non violence youth summit at North Little Rock High School on November 17th.

