Eugene, OR

Oregon men’s basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

In just two and a half months, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington State.

The Dec. 1 date might be the earliest Oregon has ever started conference action. Earlier on Thursday, the Pac-12 announced the entire schedule for all of the teams. Everyone begins the first weekend of December with a few games before a break for non-conference matchups before picking it up again on Dec. 29.

After the Ducks host the Cougars, they’ll make a quick trip down to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA. Once conference play is in the full swing of things, the traditional road partnerships will continue.

Oregon State will visit Matthew Knight Arena on New Year’s Eve and the Ducks will go up to Corvallis on Feb. 25. The Pac-12 tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 in Las Vegas.

When the NCAA selection committee convenes in March, Oregon might have a weak strength of schedule as the Ducks do not play a true non-conference road game this season.

Game 1 - Florida A&M Rattlers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

November 7, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 2 - UC Irvine Anteaters

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

November 11, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 3 - Montana State Bobcats

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

November 15, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 4 - Houston Cougars

David Becker/Getty Images

November 20, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 5 - UCONN

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

November 24, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational

Game 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide or Michigan State Spartans

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

November 25, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational

Game 7 - TBA

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

November 27, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational

Game 8 - Washington State Cougars

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

December 1, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 9 - at UCLA Bruins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

December 4, 2022 Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif.

Game 10 - Nevada Wolfpack

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

December 10, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 11 - UC Riverside Highlanders

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

December 14, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 12 - Portland Pilots

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

December 17, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 13 - Utah Valley Wolverines

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

December 20, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 14 - Oregon State Beavers

Ethan Landa - DucksWire

December 31, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 15 - at Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

January 5, 2023 CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.

Game 16 - at Utah Utes

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

January 7, 2023 Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Game 17 - Arizona State Sun Devils

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

January 12, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 18 - Arizona Wildcats

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

January 14, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 19 - at California Golden Bears

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

January 18, 2023 Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.

Game 20 - Stanford Cardinal

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

January 21, 2023 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.

Game 21 - Colorado Buffaloes

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

January 25, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 22 - Utah Utes

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

January 28, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 23 - at Arizona Wildcats

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

February 2, 2023 McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Game 24 - at Arizona State Sun Devils

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

February 4, 2023 Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Game 25 - USC Trojans

Photo by Ethan Landa, DucksWire

February 9, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 26 - UCLA Bruins

Photo by Ethan Landa, DucksWire

February 11, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 27 - at Washington Huskies

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

February 15, 2023 Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, Wash.

Game 28 - at Washington State Cougars

AP Photo/Young Kwak

February 19, 2023 Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Wash.

Game 29 - at Oregon State Beavers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

February 25, 2023 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.

Game 30 - California Golden Bears

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

March 2, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 31 - Stanford Cardinal

Ethan Landa - DucksWire

March 4, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Pac-12 Tournament

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

March 8-11, 2023 T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.

