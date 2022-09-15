Oregon men’s basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
In just two and a half months, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington State.
The Dec. 1 date might be the earliest Oregon has ever started conference action. Earlier on Thursday, the Pac-12 announced the entire schedule for all of the teams. Everyone begins the first weekend of December with a few games before a break for non-conference matchups before picking it up again on Dec. 29.
After the Ducks host the Cougars, they’ll make a quick trip down to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA. Once conference play is in the full swing of things, the traditional road partnerships will continue.
Oregon State will visit Matthew Knight Arena on New Year’s Eve and the Ducks will go up to Corvallis on Feb. 25. The Pac-12 tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 in Las Vegas.
When the NCAA selection committee convenes in March, Oregon might have a weak strength of schedule as the Ducks do not play a true non-conference road game this season.
Game 1 - Florida A&M RattlersNovember 7, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 2 - UC Irvine AnteatersNovember 11, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 3 - Montana State BobcatsNovember 15, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 4 - Houston CougarsNovember 20, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 5 - UCONNNovember 24, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational
Game 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide or Michigan State SpartansNovember 25, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational
Game 7 - TBANovember 27, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational
Game 8 - Washington State CougarsDecember 1, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 9 - at UCLA BruinsDecember 4, 2022 Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif.
Game 10 - Nevada WolfpackDecember 10, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 11 - UC Riverside HighlandersDecember 14, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 12 - Portland PilotsDecember 17, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 13 - Utah Valley WolverinesDecember 20, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 14 - Oregon State BeaversDecember 31, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 15 - at Colorado BuffaloesJanuary 5, 2023 CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.
Game 16 - at Utah UtesJanuary 7, 2023 Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
Game 17 - Arizona State Sun DevilsJanuary 12, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 18 - Arizona WildcatsJanuary 14, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 19 - at California Golden BearsJanuary 18, 2023 Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.
Game 20 - Stanford CardinalJanuary 21, 2023 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.
Game 21 - Colorado BuffaloesJanuary 25, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 22 - Utah UtesJanuary 28, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 23 - at Arizona WildcatsFebruary 2, 2023 McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.
Game 24 - at Arizona State Sun DevilsFebruary 4, 2023 Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
Game 25 - USC TrojansFebruary 9, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 26 - UCLA BruinsFebruary 11, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 27 - at Washington HuskiesFebruary 15, 2023 Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, Wash.
Game 28 - at Washington State CougarsFebruary 19, 2023 Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Wash.
Game 29 - at Oregon State BeaversFebruary 25, 2023 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.
Game 30 - California Golden BearsMarch 2, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena
Game 31 - Stanford CardinalMarch 4, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena
Pac-12 TournamentMarch 8-11, 2023 T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.
