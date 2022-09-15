Oregon men’s basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

In just two and a half months, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington State.

The Dec. 1 date might be the earliest Oregon has ever started conference action. Earlier on Thursday, the Pac-12 announced the entire schedule for all of the teams. Everyone begins the first weekend of December with a few games before a break for non-conference matchups before picking it up again on Dec. 29.

After the Ducks host the Cougars, they’ll make a quick trip down to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA. Once conference play is in the full swing of things, the traditional road partnerships will continue.

Oregon State will visit Matthew Knight Arena on New Year’s Eve and the Ducks will go up to Corvallis on Feb. 25. The Pac-12 tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 in Las Vegas.

When the NCAA selection committee convenes in March, Oregon might have a weak strength of schedule as the Ducks do not play a true non-conference road game this season.

Game 1 - Florida A&M Rattlers

November 7, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 2 - UC Irvine Anteaters

November 11, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 3 - Montana State Bobcats

November 15, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 4 - Houston Cougars

November 20, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 5 - UCONN

November 24, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational

Game 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide or Michigan State Spartans

November 25, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational

Game 7 - TBA

November 27, 2022 Moda Center, Portland - PK85 Invitational

Game 8 - Washington State Cougars

December 1, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 9 - at UCLA Bruins

December 4, 2022 Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif.

Game 10 - Nevada Wolfpack

December 10, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 11 - UC Riverside Highlanders

December 14, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 12 - Portland Pilots

December 17, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 13 - Utah Valley Wolverines

December 20, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 14 - Oregon State Beavers

December 31, 2022 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 15 - at Colorado Buffaloes

January 5, 2023 CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.

Game 16 - at Utah Utes

January 7, 2023 Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Game 17 - Arizona State Sun Devils

January 12, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 18 - Arizona Wildcats

January 14, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 19 - at California Golden Bears

January 18, 2023 Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.

Game 20 - Stanford Cardinal

January 21, 2023 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.

Game 21 - Colorado Buffaloes

January 25, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 22 - Utah Utes

January 28, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 23 - at Arizona Wildcats

February 2, 2023 McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Game 24 - at Arizona State Sun Devils

February 4, 2023 Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Game 25 - USC Trojans

February 9, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 26 - UCLA Bruins

February 11, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 27 - at Washington Huskies

February 15, 2023 Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, Wash.

Game 28 - at Washington State Cougars

February 19, 2023 Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Wash.

Game 29 - at Oregon State Beavers

February 25, 2023 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.

Game 30 - California Golden Bears

March 2, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Game 31 - Stanford Cardinal

March 4, 2023 Matthew Knight Arena

Pac-12 Tournament

March 8-11, 2023 T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.

