What Luke Getsy Saw of Aaron Rodgers in Justin Fields

By Gene Chamberlain
 4 days ago

In at least one way, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he was reminded of Aaron Rodgers with the way Justin Fields responded last week to bear the 49ers.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says his kids can't wear Green Bay Packers gear these days.

It doesn't sound like they want to wear Aaron Rodgers jerseys now after their move from Green Bay.

"I mean three of my sons love ball–I mean love ball," Getsy said. "So they quickly were all about Justin Fields."

For Getsy, Sunday will be all about getting his second win working with Fields, but there first could be some visits with his old friends from the north before he tries to find a way to beat the team he worked for over seven years.

"It's not emotional," Getsy said. "It's not emotional at all. But familiarity with the personnel is probably the advantage. That's it.

"I mean those guys are really good. (Packers defensive coordinator) Joe Barry's a stud. Those guys are all good up there. They got good players, good scheme. So it's a challenge; its a fun challenge. It'll be cool to go compete against your friends. It's gonna be fun."

It can't hurt the Bears this week having someone on their coaching staff so familiar with the way Rodgers' mind works. Getsy even has some insight into Rodgers' famous slight of the Bears: "I still own you."

"That's him being him," Getsy said. "That's his swag, right? That's his swag. That's the way he plays the game. A competitor. That's what gets his juice. That's him, man."

The Bears will have their shot to try and take Rodgers' ownerships rights and deal him a second straight loss, following Green Bay's 23-7 opening loss to Minnesota.

Getsy experienced his first real play calling last week and there was no real secret to how he performed, other than a few adjustments he made at halftime.

"I've said this before, I'm a 'feel' guy," Getsy said. "I'm an instinct person. That's just how I've always been in my life.

"You get in the game, you've got some instincts and I trusted them. I'm glad I trusted them. Most of the time it worked. Sometimes it didn't, too. I want to stay true to who I am."

Part of being true to himself was wearing a big smile when he came in at halftime with the Bears offense stagnated. Justin Fields said it gave him confidence to see his offensive coordinator smiling.

"I try to be as consistent of a person every day for those guys," Getsy said. "Positive energy is important to me. This is a really hard game and so we work so hard all week to have fun on Sundays, you know?

"Let me throw it back at him (Fields) and compliment him. I was really impressed by how he handled every situation, like the way we were able to talk about what happened on the field when you're backed up and then he throws an interception. That whole time, that dude was stone cold. He was ready to go. There was no 'woe is me' at all in that young man. That's what's been so cool about him. So that makes it a lot easier too."

In fact, in a way Getsy was reminded of Rodgers when he saw how Fields responded to adversity last week after the Bears trailed early 10-0.

"I was really impressed with the way he communicated in that game, really impressed," Rodgers said. "You talk about Aaron, I was just saying to somebody else, one of the coolest things you get to do when you coach Aaron is you get to hear him say exactly what happened on every play. The detail is just unbelievable. It's impeccable. And Justin had a lot of those cool conversations with us in the game, so that was really fun to be a part of that.

"So just want to keep getting him to grow, and we'll keep getting better every day. And he's a young dude, and I have to remember that, too. I have to have patience with it, too."

Knowing Rodgers and the Packers as well as he does, Getsy can't buy into the idea the Packers are going to have a bad year based on their opening loss. After all, they lost 38-3 when he was on the staff there last year and they still made the playoffs.

"Yeah, listen, there are 17 games, and it's a season of progress and to panic over one game, to panic over one thing, it's a long year," Getsy said. "Yes, like it was New Orleans last year, right? And my first year ever (in Green Bay) it was in Seattle in '14 with those guys when we got our butts whooped, and we ended up going back to the NFC Championship game that year.

"So it's a game. You stick to the details and what you want to be good at, and that guy is good at a lot of things. So they're able to do a lot."

The Green Bay stuff is for Getsy alone, and maybe fans, definitely not his kids. The Bears, as coach Matt Eberflus said all week, are looking within for their improvement.

"We're focused on ourselves," Getsy said. "We're focused on getting better. So we honestly have not even brought (Rodgers) up in our room, offensively.

"We know we got an elite (Green Bay) defense sitting right in front of us that we gotta get ready to go to battle with."

