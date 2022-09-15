Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
mycitizensnews.com
Overtime with Ken Morse
Woodland sophomore Lauren DeGennaro looked to be in midseason form, winning two events in a season-opening 95-83 win over Jonathan Law-Milford on Sept. 8. DeGennaro won the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.73) and 500 freestyle (5:32.55). Churning up real estate. Naugatuck senior Cayden Martin ran for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns...
mycitizensnews.com
Gasparri passes Woodland football past Oxford
Woodland football coach Joe Lato throughout the preseason praised senior quarterback Darren Gasparri for his IQ at the position, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise that the Hawks trusted Gasparri to do most of the offensive work in Week 1 of the season. Gasparri completed 16 of 23...
mycitizensnews.com
McKee calls it a career as Naugy girls swim coach
When Jim McKee relinquished his duties as Naugatuck boys swim coach in 2018, it came as a surprise but certainly not something that was unexpected. Beginning in 1976, after 42 years patrolling the pool deck it was time for that chapter to close for the lontime swim coach. McKee continued...
mycitizensnews.com
Same story, different team for Knepple, Naugy swimming
You don’t just come in and replace a coach that has been an icon in the sport for several decades, but that is exactly what Naugatuck swim coach Dan Knepple has walked into taking over the reins for legendary coach Jim McKee. It’s kind of hard to fathom taking...
mycitizensnews.com
Martin helps lead Naugatuck football to victory over GNH
Winning a league championship on the gridiron is tough enough. Gearing up to make another run at it certainly is not for the faint of heart. The Naugatuck football team finds itself in an unusual position of trying to win back-to-back NVL titles for the first time since 1981-1982. Hold on to your excitement, because there is still a season to play and no game and no opponent is a given. There will most certainly be some bumps and bruises along the way before anything gets decided.
mycitizensnews.com
Naugatuck girls cross country in all hands on deck mode
Cross country is the one team sport that success is measured by how well everyone on the team does. Having a full complement of runners is the first challenge on the way to victory. The Naugatuck boys team has 16 runners to maneuver the course. For the girls team, its...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield police investigate suspicious person at high school football game
RIDGEFIELD — A suspicious person attending Friday night's Ridgefield High School football game at Tiger Hollow Stadium was ordered off the property after it was reported the person was possibly carrying a weapon, police say. According to an email by Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva, spectators at...
NewsTimes
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn football home Rentschler Field needs $63 million in repairs. Will the the state make the investment?
Nearly two decades after opening as home for UConn’s upgraded football program, the state-owned sports stadium in East Hartford is in need of a reboot. A study of Rentschler Field recommends a $63 million investment for necessary improvements that range from replacing a battered roof to overhauling an antiquated technological system designed long before wireless communication.
Small plane crashes into Great Barrington corn field
A flight instructor and his student were both uninjured after their single-engine plane crashed into a cornfield over the weekend, according to Great Barrington Police.
Register Citizen
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
sheltonherald.com
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
greenwichsentinel.com
Stanwich Church Greenwich to grow another Stanwich Church Stamford
Stanwich Church Greenwich to grow another Stanwich Church Stamford – Senior Pastor Nathan Hart tells the story of this “big idea”. Rev. Dr. and Senior Pastor Nathan Hart presides over a congregation of 600-plus in his historic (1731) backcountry Stanwich Church. But he’s also presided over a Sunday evening service in the south end of Stamford. “We were renting a room in the Revolution Boxing Gym on Pacific Street,” he tells, “and it was really cool. We packed the place out – well over 120 people most weeks, just to worship and to hear the word. The same sermon that was preached in the morning here, that pastor would go preach it there, with some different illustrations. Because here, you’re like, ‘There I was, at the country club,’” but then in Stamford you’re not going to use that same illustration.”
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
Group beats developer’s bid for Deer Lake in Killingworth
KILLINGWORTH, Conn, (WTNH) – The Boy Scout camp on Killingworth’s Deer Lake is now in the hands of a local group, Pathfinders Inc., after it beat out a developer’s bid for the land Friday morning. It took months of negotiations and fundraising to beat out the bid of a developer, but the people at Pathfinders […]
Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington
There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
connecticuthistory.org
Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven
For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
