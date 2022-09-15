ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Bus driver charged with indecent contact with kid

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tKWO_0hxLIxk100

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the correct school district the bus driver worked for.

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from the Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, a bus driver for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School was arrested and is facing multiple charges including institutional sexual assault.

On Thursday, September 15, Christopher Ludwig, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested after the District Attorney’s Office received a report from Childline regarding Ludwig and his inappropriate contact with a student, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Social app user facing 100 child pornography charges

As the press release reads, Ludwig was charged with several felony charges, which include institutional sexual assault, dissemination of sexual material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

According to D.A. Tonkin, Ludwig had contacted the minor through the social media app, Snapchat, and had indecent contact with the student, also transferring money through CashApp to the student as well.

Police say Ludwig was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. He was arraigned on Wednesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Deborah Fischer and his bail was set at a monetary $350K.

Unable to post bail, Ludwig was remanded to the Pike County Prison.

“The reporting of strange behavior between adults and children can literally save a child,” stated D.A. Tonkin.

In a public release, D.A. Tonkin commended the Childline caller for reporting the behavior.

“I encourage anyone with information about child abuse to call Pennsylvania’s Childline at (877) 971-2141 so that it can be investigated,” D.A. Tonkin continued.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Ludwig at Pike County Central Court at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 in front of MDJ Fischer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Man charged with using gun to threaten woman, two children

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made threats to shoot a woman and two children in Luzerne County over the weekend. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Carey Street for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested for multiple thefts in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed multiple thefts in stores across Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. officers got a call from Wegmans that a woman was in the store hiding items she did not pay for in her purse. Once […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say

An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Pike County, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Pike County, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
BERWICK, PA
Daily Voice

’Suspicious’ Package Brings Police, Bomb Squad To Parking Lot Of Warren County Walmart

A “suspicious” package brought police and bomb squads to the parking lot of a Warren County Walmart to investigate on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said. The Pohatcong Township Police Department responded to the Phillipsburg store and requested assistance from the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., Phillipsburg EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad after observing what appeared to be a briefcase in the parking lot.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Child Pornography#Bus Driver#Violent Crime#Milford#Cashapp#The Pike County Prison#Litera
WBRE

Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
SHEFFIELD, PA
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Major recognition for local police department

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
DALLAS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Macungie police seek witnesses to bicycle accident on Rt. 100

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Macungie Police and EMS responded to a bicycle crash Saturday evening at 4:40 p.m. The incident happened in the area of W. Main, Rt. 100. Police are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact the department at (610) 966-2222 or email tbernhard@macungiepd.org.
MACUNGIE, PA
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hunlock Creek man killed in Warren County head-on collision

Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to police, a driver in a […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy