Kingsford, MI

Iron Mountain VA honors POW/MIA Recognition Day with parade

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – As Friday, September 16th marks POW/MIA Recognition Day, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer and thank veterans for their service. The day also included special recognition for one of the...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Menominee High School Students To Continue Distance Learning

The Menominee High School students will have to continue with distance learning for the foreseeable future, as the district tries to repair the school from heavy rain damage. The district had planned to have kids go to class, in-person, for the first time this school year next Monday. But now, Superintendent Richard Sarnau says that will have to wait, and they don’t know yet when students will be able to go to in-person instruction.
MENOMINEE, MI

