Azerbaijan's Aliyev tells Putin Armenia situation 'stabilised'
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that a border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia this week had "stabilised", and a ceasefire had been in place for the last two days.
BBC
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border clashes claim nearly 100 lives
At least 94 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in clashes on the disputed Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border - the deadliest in years. Fighting between the two Central Asian states broke out on Wednesday, before a ceasefire was agreed on Friday. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov says shooting has stopped...
Russia-Ukraine war: medics killed by Russian strike during evacuation of hospital, says Kharkiv governor – as it happened
Oleh Syniehubov said four medics were killed and two patients injured after Russian forces fired on psychiatric hospital
Germany takes subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft under state control
Three refineries put into trusteeship ahead of partial European embargo on Russian oil later this year
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Armenia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia this weekend, which her office said made her the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since its independence in 1991.
BBC
Deadly Donetsk blasts hit separatist-run city in Ukraine
Thirteen people have been killed and others wounded in a series of explosions in the separatist-run city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to its Russian-backed mayor. Alexei Kulemzin blamed "punitive" Ukrainian shellfire for the deaths. There is no comment from Ukrainian officials. Donetsk has been controlled by Russia's proxy...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Why the state funeral will be an event beyond compare
Two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and potentially billions of people watching around the world. Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be, in the 21st Century, an event beyond compare. But around the poignant formalities and the sombre ceremony, the next 48 hours will also...
Yiyun Li: ‘I’m not that nice friendly Chinese lady who writes… Being subversive is important to me’
In 2005, a new literary star emerged with a collection of short stories that immediately started to hoover up awards. Yiyun Li was a 33-year-old science graduate of Peking University, a former maths prodigy who had emigrated from China to the US to study immunology and had taken up creative writing in an effort to improve her English. Within two years, she had been listed as one of Granta’s 21 best young American novelists, without actually having published a novel, and two of the stories from A Thousand Years of Good Prayers had been made into films by the Chinese American director Wayne Wang.
BBC
Ukraine war: Biden warns Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons
US President Joe Biden has warned Russia not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. Speaking during an interview with CBS News, Mr Biden said such action would "change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two". He would not say what response...
Zelensky promises no ‘lull’ in taking back Ukrainian towns
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued Sunday across a wide stretch of Ukraine. Zelensky ran through a list of towns that Ukraine has taken back...
BBC
Russia's Wagner boss: It's prisoners fighting in Ukraine, or your children
A Russian mercenary boss has defended the idea of sending prisoners to fight in the Ukraine war after a video showed him recruiting at a prison. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said those who do not want to send convicts to fight should send their own children instead.
Senegal's president appoints former economy minister as PM
DAKAR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Senegalese President Macky Sall reinstated the post of prime minister on Saturday, appointing a former economy minister to the job two months after a tense legislative election in which Sall's ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority.
Pakistan will 'absolutely not' default on debts despite floods: Finance Minister
ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan will "absolutely not" default on debt obligations despite catastrophic floods, the finance minister said on Sunday, signalling there would be no major deviation from reforms designed to stabilise a struggling economy.
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian retreat exposes military weaknesses
Russia's retreat from Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine, has exposed key weaknesses in the supplies and staffing of the nation's armed forces, Russian veterans and military bloggers say. "You have no idea how tired I am to say hello to someone in the morning and then have to identify his remains later...
BBC
Mahsa Amini: Women take headscarves off in protest at funeral
Protests have broken out at the funeral of a woman who died after being arrested by Iran's morality police. Mahsa Amini, 22, died on Friday, days after eyewitnesses said she was beaten in a police van in Tehran - allegations denied by police. Some women at the ceremony reportedly removed...
Sanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
TALLINN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Western sanctions are starting to hurt Russia's ability to make advanced weaponry for the war in Ukraine, a top NATO military adviser told Reuters on Friday, although he added Russian industry could still manufacture "a lot of ammunition".
U.S. military leaders are reluctant to provide longer-range missiles to Ukraine
The Biden administration has held off on a request from Ukraine to provide longer-range missiles over fears it could provoke a dangerous response from Russia, with senior Pentagon officials opposed to the idea, according to two military officials. Defense officials who have advised against supplying Ukraine with the longer-range missiles,...
