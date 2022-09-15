ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie organizations stepping in to help after fire closes St. Patrick’s Haven

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzqVv_0hxLIYry00

A late night fire damaged a homeless shelter in downtown Erie on Tuesday.

It’s making the already challenging mission of helping Erie’s homeless even more difficult.

Chelsea Swift was live from East 12th Street with more about the shelter’s future.

As leaders from the shelter are now working to figure out their next steps, local agencies are helping those impacted by the fire.

Late night fire damages Erie homeless shelter

A homeless shelter on East 12th Street, Saint Patrick’s Haven, is heavily damaged after a fire. The organization shut down its operations, displacing 23 men who were staying there.

Tuesday’s fire caused extensive damage to the front of the building.

The shelter’s executive director is working with contractors to get a better sense of how long renovations will take.

“We’re not sure what our timeline looks like, but we’ve got wonderful guidance from our insurance company and from the contractors that we’re working with, and I’m sure they’ll be letting us know what that timeline is very soon,” said Betsy Wiest, executive director, St. Patrick’s Haven.

St. Patrick Haven shelter mulling options after Tuesday fire

The executive director of Saint Patrick’s Haven said she’s grateful the community is lending a helping hand during this difficult time.

“I’ve received multiple texts, emails, phone calls, from friends and from other providers and people in the community just saying, what do you need? What can we do? Right now, we’re not sure what we need because we’re still kind of going through that, what’s going to happen?” said Wiest.

The program director from the Erie City Mission said local agencies work together. He told us they have additional beds for those impacted by the fire.

“We are going to open up approximately five more beds for the men who have been displaced from the fire at St. Pat’s Haven. We’re trying to support St. Pat’s Haven any way that the city mission can,” said Curtis Jones, program coordinator, Erie City Mission.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Jones says this is an example of the way Erie organizations help each other out.

“Whether it’s housing, whether there’s a family that may need food, we’ll put boxes together for families that might not have any food in their household or whatever it may be, we do try to support them the best we can, and they do support us if we reach out to them at all times,” said Jones.

At this time, the City of Erie Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. The chief fire inspector has visited the area several times, and said the department is working to figure out what happened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

St. Patrick's Haven Damaged by Fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a homeless shelter in downtown Erie. On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at St. Patrick's Haven on East 12th Street, forcing 24 men who were staying there to evacuate. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
WETM 18 News

Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall on foot through Boscov’s, then were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie’s Irish Fest wraps up

In downtown Erie, Irish heritage continues to be celebrated. Guests wore their favorite green shirts and Irish apparel for the final day of Irish Fest in Erie. Throughout the weekend, there was plenty of Irish music, dancing, cuisine, and tons of family fun. Irish ties to the community run deep at Saint Patrick’s Church, and […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Albion Fairgrounds golf cart stolen in early morning hours Sunday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a golf cart from the Albion Borough Fairgrounds. The red, two-row golf cart was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Shortly after the theft, the cart was found wrecked in Albion Borough. Fair personnel recovered the cart. The crash had caused some […]
NorthcentralPA.com

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought

Greenville, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday. Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
FREDONIA, PA
erienewsnow.com

24 Dog Swimming Advisories in Place in Erie County

Toxins in water samples at 24 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Mall reviewing safety protocols after Sunday shooting

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Mall staff is having continued conversations about safety after shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday, Sept. 18. The question now is what will be done to prevent another situation like Sunday’s from happening again? At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls about gunfire at the Millcreek Mall. […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Patrick
erienewsnow.com

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Warren County on Sunday. It happened in the 1700 block of Picidillli Hill Rd. in Spring Creek Township just after 2 a.m. The victim - Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry - was walking along the...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Chickens, Turkey Stolen in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin released information on the theft of poultry that happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. According to police, the victim returned to her residence...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

County Executive responds after Erie County Council questions legality of proposed use of ARP funds for local business

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Executive has issued a response after some Erie County Council members questioned the legality of the proposed use of ARP funds for a local business. Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Erie County Council meeting as council members discussed a resolution, supported by County Executive Brenton Davis, which would use […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YourErie

Late night fire damages Erie homeless shelter

A fire damaged a homeless shelter in the City of Erie overnight. The first calls went out just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at the Saint Patrick’s Haven Homeless Shelter in the 200 block of East 12th Street. According to reports from the scene, when crews arrived they found flames coming from the […]
YourErie

Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Line painting begins this week in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County residents should drive with caution this week as PennDOT will be painting lines throughout the city and county. Night line painting is scheduled to take place the week of Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on various roads throughout the City of Erie. Another line painting crew will be […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
YourErie

PSP to offer car seat checks at Erie YMCA locations

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police will offer car seat checks to parents at local YMCA locations this week. The event is intended to coincide with Child Passenger Safety Week. From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, troopers will offer the free car seat checks at Early Learning Academy. The checks also […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Millfair Road to be Closed Monday

Millcreek and Fairview Township announced that Millfair Road will temporarily close between Heidler and Sterrettania Road on Monday, September 19th. The closure will go into effect from 7 a.m. that morning to mid-late afternoon. An Emergency Management representative said the road closure is to replace a storm water drainage pipe...
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Watch: Irish Fest underway in downtown Erie

It’s just half way to Saint Patrick’s Day, and the luck o’ the Irish is alive and well in Erie. Erie’s Irish Festival returns to Saint Patrick’s Church this weekend with plenty of food, music and family friendly fun. A sea of green with all the Irish, food, music, beer and fun. The 2022 Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy