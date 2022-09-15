Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
Naples Toddler Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle in His Driveway
Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was fatally hit by a vehicle in his own driveway. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call Saturday afternoon from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Shortly after the call, the Naples Fire Department reported that there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.
penbaypilot.com
Whiskey, the missing Beagle lost after highway crash, found in York
For those who have been following the traumatic crash that involved 10 hunting beagles, there is happy news this morning. Whiskey, the beagle who had gone missing after the I95 crash, was found. The following arrived from the Maine Office of Public Safety Sept. 18:. On Saturday, September 17, 2022...
wabi.tv
More than 100 Shrine units come together for Bangor/Brewer parade
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It was a beautiful day Saturday for Shriners from all over New England and beyond to hit the streets of Bangor and Brewer. The Anah Shrine hosted the parade that ran from Acme Road in Brewer all the way through downtown Bangor. People of all ages lined...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike
There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
WMUR.com
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Maine home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangor creating a cloud of smoke that could be seen all the way in Brewer. Calls came in around 10:45 AM to deal with a multi building fire on Union street. Fire departments from multiple towns responded. No injuries...
wabi.tv
The Big E celebrates the state of Maine
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people from across the country are enjoying what New England has to offer at The Big E and this past Saturday, the fair celebrated the farthest state in the region: Maine. Tens of thousands were treated to a Maine event - literally. For most...
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
10 people homeless after fire destroys apartment buildings in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Ten people are homeless after a fire broke out at their apartment building in Bangor Saturday morning, according to Bangor Fire Department officials. The 2-alarm fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the 4-unit apartment buildings located at 345 Union Street between 62-66 Charles Street, Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine Saturday.
WCVB
Elderly pedestrian killed in crash on Rockport road
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Police in Rockport, Massachusetts, were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., first responders raced to the scene on Railroad Avenue after police received two 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a small box truck.
wabi.tv
Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford. The incident occurred on Route 2. Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. At last report, the...
hwy.co
Creepy Abandoned Places in Maine You Have to Visit
Maine isn’t just about lobsters and lighthouses; it can be a ghosthunter’s paradise. With all the rural areas in the state, you can find plenty of creepy abandoned places to explore. Many have interesting stories behind them as well. So, where are these abandoned places in Maine? And...
Boy in Critical Condition after Bike Collides with Truck in Rumford, Maine
A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday morning when his bicycle collided with a pickup truck in Rumford. The Rumford Police Department said the teen was riding his bike on Lincoln Avenue near Hancock Street when the collision occurred. The boy was transported to the nearby Rumford Hospital and is expected to be transferred by LifeFlight helicopter to another hospital, police said. The boy is reported to be in critical but stable condition. The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured.
Comments / 0