Energy Industry

BBC

Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border clashes claim nearly 100 lives

At least 94 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in clashes on the disputed Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border - the deadliest in years. Fighting between the two Central Asian states broke out on Wednesday, before a ceasefire was agreed on Friday. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov says shooting has stopped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
WORLD
BBC

Deadly Donetsk blasts hit separatist-run city in Ukraine

Thirteen people have been killed and others wounded in a series of explosions in the separatist-run city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to its Russian-backed mayor. Alexei Kulemzin blamed "punitive" Ukrainian shellfire for the deaths. There is no comment from Ukrainian officials. Donetsk has been controlled by Russia's proxy...
EUROPE
BBC

Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Ukrainian president: Mass grave found near recaptured city

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday night. The grave was discovered close to Izium in the Kharkiv region. “The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information — clear, verifiable information — should be available tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address. Associated Press journalists saw the site Thursday in a forest outside Izium. Amid the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most of them marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Yiyun Li: ‘I’m not that nice friendly Chinese lady who writes… Being subversive is important to me’

In 2005, a new literary star emerged with a collection of short stories that immediately started to hoover up awards. Yiyun Li was a 33-year-old science graduate of Peking University, a former maths prodigy who had emigrated from China to the US to study immunology and had taken up creative writing in an effort to improve her English. Within two years, she had been listed as one of Granta’s 21 best young American novelists, without actually having published a novel, and two of the stories from A Thousand Years of Good Prayers had been made into films by the Chinese American director Wayne Wang.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Ukraine war: Biden warns Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden has warned Russia not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. Speaking during an interview with CBS News, Mr Biden said such action would "change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two". He would not say what response...
POLITICS
UPI News

Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Shaking off a two-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's Oktoberfest celebration officially returned Saturday when the mayor of Munich tapped the first keg of beer. Shortly before noon, Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter used three swings of the mallet to traditionally tap the first barrel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reuters

Senegal's president appoints former economy minister as PM

DAKAR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Senegalese President Macky Sall reinstated the post of prime minister on Saturday, appointing a former economy minister to the job two months after a tense legislative election in which Sall's ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority.
WORLD
The Associated Press

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Power back on at huge nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

The UN's nuclear watchdog (IAEA) says Ukraine's huge Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has begun receiving power from the national grid once again. Shelling in the area damaged power lines connected to the plant. All six of its reactors are in a state of cold shutdown, but the plant needs external...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian retreat exposes military weaknesses

Russia's retreat from Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine, has exposed key weaknesses in the supplies and staffing of the nation's armed forces, Russian veterans and military bloggers say. "You have no idea how tired I am to say hello to someone in the morning and then have to identify his remains later...
MILITARY

