BBC
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border clashes claim nearly 100 lives
At least 94 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in clashes on the disputed Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border - the deadliest in years. Fighting between the two Central Asian states broke out on Wednesday, before a ceasefire was agreed on Friday. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov says shooting has stopped...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Armenia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia this weekend, which her office said made her the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since its independence in 1991.
BBC
Deadly Donetsk blasts hit separatist-run city in Ukraine
Thirteen people have been killed and others wounded in a series of explosions in the separatist-run city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to its Russian-backed mayor. Alexei Kulemzin blamed "punitive" Ukrainian shellfire for the deaths. There is no comment from Ukrainian officials. Donetsk has been controlled by Russia's proxy...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
Ukrainian president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday night. The grave was discovered close to Izium in the Kharkiv region. “The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information — clear, verifiable information — should be available tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address. Associated Press journalists saw the site Thursday in a forest outside Izium. Amid the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most of them marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
Yiyun Li: ‘I’m not that nice friendly Chinese lady who writes… Being subversive is important to me’
In 2005, a new literary star emerged with a collection of short stories that immediately started to hoover up awards. Yiyun Li was a 33-year-old science graduate of Peking University, a former maths prodigy who had emigrated from China to the US to study immunology and had taken up creative writing in an effort to improve her English. Within two years, she had been listed as one of Granta’s 21 best young American novelists, without actually having published a novel, and two of the stories from A Thousand Years of Good Prayers had been made into films by the Chinese American director Wayne Wang.
Factbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities.
BBC
Ukraine war: Biden warns Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons
US President Joe Biden has warned Russia not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. Speaking during an interview with CBS News, Mr Biden said such action would "change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two". He would not say what response...
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Shaking off a two-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's Oktoberfest celebration officially returned Saturday when the mayor of Munich tapped the first keg of beer. Shortly before noon, Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter used three swings of the mallet to traditionally tap the first barrel...
US climate envoy Kerry cautions against long-term gas projects in Africa
DAKAR, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry cautioned against investing in long-term gas projects in Africa as countries in the region, some hoping to tap recent oil and gas discoveries, wrestle with how to power their development with clean energy.
BBC
Russia's Wagner boss: It's prisoners fighting in Ukraine, or your children
A Russian mercenary boss has defended the idea of sending prisoners to fight in the Ukraine war after a video showed him recruiting at a prison. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said those who do not want to send convicts to fight should send their own children instead.
Senegal's president appoints former economy minister as PM
DAKAR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Senegalese President Macky Sall reinstated the post of prime minister on Saturday, appointing a former economy minister to the job two months after a tense legislative election in which Sall's ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority.
Growers see good wine vintage for Europe, stable volumes despite droughts
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The good news for wine drinkers is that an increase in French barrels will keep European volumes stable despite severe droughts sweeping the continent, and while yields fell in most countries, farmers foresee a particularly good quality vintage.
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
BBC
Ukraine war: Power back on at huge nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia
The UN's nuclear watchdog (IAEA) says Ukraine's huge Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has begun receiving power from the national grid once again. Shelling in the area damaged power lines connected to the plant. All six of its reactors are in a state of cold shutdown, but the plant needs external...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian retreat exposes military weaknesses
Russia's retreat from Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine, has exposed key weaknesses in the supplies and staffing of the nation's armed forces, Russian veterans and military bloggers say. "You have no idea how tired I am to say hello to someone in the morning and then have to identify his remains later...
U.S. military leaders are reluctant to provide longer-range missiles to Ukraine
The Biden administration has held off on a request from Ukraine to provide longer-range missiles over fears it could provoke a dangerous response from Russia, with senior Pentagon officials opposed to the idea, according to two military officials. Defense officials who have advised against supplying Ukraine with the longer-range missiles,...
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, a top Vatican envoy, came under fire near the city of Zaporizhzhia while distributing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Vatican's news service reported Sunday.
