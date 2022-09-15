Read full article on original website
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre. At the behest of prosecutors who had uncovered new evidence, Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated as she approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars. There were gasps and applause in the crowded courtroom as the judge announced her decision. Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. She ordered Syed to be placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring. The judge also said the state must decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case within 30 days. “All right Mr. Syed, you’re free to join your family,” Phinn said as the hearing ended.
Equatorial Guinea abolishes death penalty, state television reports
Equatorial Guinea, one of the world’s most authoritarian countries, has abolished the death penalty, according to state television which cited a new law signed by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. Capital punishment was “totally abolished” in the oil-rich central African country after the president signed a new penal code,...
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department says it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. In a written order Monday morning, the judge said state health officials had made “calculated violations” of his order earlier this year to temporarily stop enforcing a state law that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate. The health department passed a rule saying no one could change the sex on their birth certificate unless there was a clerical error. Under the order, transgender residents can obtain a corrected birth certificate by submitting a sworn affidavit to the health department. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now
Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home. U.S. authorities are grappling with unusually large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico amid rapidly changing demographics. The administration said Monday that people from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua accounted for more than one of three migrants stopped at the border in August. Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona bused more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bused more than 1,100 to New York since Aug. 23.
Report: Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald is reporting that authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis' operation to fly roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last week. Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, Florida House Democrats want Republican legislative leaders to block funding that Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue using to transport migrants, after two planes took a group of about 50 people from Texas to Massachusetts last week.Contending DeSantis has "abused" spending authority in the state budget, Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby,...
