POTUS

BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
WORLD
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Why the state funeral will be an event beyond compare

Two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and potentially billions of people watching around the world. Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be, in the 21st Century, an event beyond compare. But around the poignant formalities and the sombre ceremony, the next 48 hours will also...
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Biden warns Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden has warned Russia not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. Speaking during an interview with CBS News, Mr Biden said such action would "change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two". He would not say what response...
POLITICS

