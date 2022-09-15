Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Business Insider
Trump claimed he did a 'great job' with COVID and said the only thing Dr. Deborah Birx did well was scarves, book says
Donald Trump never respected his former White House COVID-19 coordinator, Deborah Birx, who criticized his response to the pandemic, new book says.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Why the state funeral will be an event beyond compare
Two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and potentially billions of people watching around the world. Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be, in the 21st Century, an event beyond compare. But around the poignant formalities and the sombre ceremony, the next 48 hours will also...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBC
Sherri Papini: US woman who staged her own disappearance sentenced to 18 months
A California woman who faked her own high-profile kidnapping has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making false statements to the FBI. Sherri Papini, 39, went missing in November 2016 after going for a run. She appeared three weeks later on Thanksgiving claiming two Hispanic women had kidnapped...
Whistleblower suit targets L.A. County, Villanueva, Sheriff's ally
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee sued Los Angeles County, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty.
BBC
Ukraine war: Biden warns Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons
US President Joe Biden has warned Russia not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. Speaking during an interview with CBS News, Mr Biden said such action would "change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two". He would not say what response...
Comments / 0