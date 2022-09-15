Tiko Tiko Mediterranean Grill Opening Two Locations in San Diego

New on the scene, Tiko Tiko Mediterranean Grill is preparing two new locations in San Diego. According to social media, we can expect fresh shawarma straight from the grill and more Mediterranean specialties headed to Carmel Valley and Encinitas .

Led by owner Nino Rabbaa , a hospitality expert looking to bring a healthier version of authentic street food to San Diego.

Tiko Tiko will serve from locations on Valley Centre Drive in Carmel Valley and at Encinitas Ranch Town Center . Their mobile kitchen is available for private catering bookings across San Diego county.

While a menu is unavailable ahead of their opening, their website promises a full range of grilled meat, plus vegetarian and gluten-free options like their falafels with toppings and sauces. Delivery options will also be offered once Tiko Tiko is up and running.

What Now San Diego reached out to Rabbaa for an opening timeline and will continue to share updates as they become available. Get to know Tiko Tiko by visiting the website and follow on Instagram for more information.

Photo: Official Logo

