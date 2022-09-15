ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons' Damien Williams misses practice with sore rib

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams was held out of practice for the second consecutive day with a rib injury on Thursday, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams had been expected to share carries with Falcons starter Cordarrelle Patterson. Instead, Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta rookie Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans, leaving Patterson to carry a larger load than expected. Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards in the loss. The Falcons rushed for 201 yards, but couldn’t hold a 26-10 lead.

If Williams can’t play Sunday, Algeier could make his debut as Patterson’s backup. Return specialist Avery Williams is another option at running back.

The Falcons on Thursday signed former Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor to their practice squad. Baylor was cut by Green Bay before the season.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

