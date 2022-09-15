ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

PointsBet Club Level at Denver’s Ball Arena Will Soon Undergo Major Remodel

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubRWC_0hxLHGBv00

The PointsBet Club Level remodel will take place at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s Ball Arena 1000 Chopper Cir, Denver, CO 80204 – according to a permit filed with Denver’s Permitting and Licensing Center.

The project plans describe the remodel as follows:

“KSE Ball Arena PointsBet tenant improvement in Ball Arena for a drink and food services lounge. This project consists of architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, audio visual, food service, and fire protection work to remodel approximately 5,458 SF.”

Ball Arena , formerly known as the Pepsi Center, is a multi-purpose arena that serves as home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth. The venue, which was completed in October of 1999, has a capacity of 20,000. It houses multiple premium experiences, including suites, theatre boxes, and two luxury clubs — PointsBet and Club Lexus.

On October 22, 2020, the naming rights were sold to Ball Corporation as part of an agreement with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE). Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is an American sports and entertainment holding company based in Denver, Colorado owned by Stan Kroenke.

It’s currently unclear as to how long the remodel will take to complete or when construction will commence. What Now Denver reached out to representatives for KSE, but did not receive immediate feedback.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week

The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Several Denver bars rebroadcasting queen’s funeral Monday

DENVER (KDVR) – Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday, to be broadcast by the BBC and many outlets throughout the world. It will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW. While many Denver bars have in the past broadcast live 5 a.m. royal...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Kroenke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Remodel#Colorado Avalanche#Ball Corporation#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Pointsbet Club Level#Arena Pointsbet#The Pepsi Center#The Denver Nuggets#American#Kse
hbsdealer.com

True Value hits Denver

DENVER, COLO.—Independent hardware retailers have chance to touch and feel new products and have face-to-face interaction peers and vendors, during the True Value 2022 Fall Reunion. The event kicks off Friday morning here with a General Session, in which the Chicago-based distributor's leadership team will provide updates product assortments...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KDVR.com

Colorado counties voters getting less partisan

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
COLORADO STATE
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
496
Followers
207
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy