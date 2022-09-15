PointsBet Club Level at Denver’s Ball Arena Will Soon Undergo Major Remodel

The PointsBet Club Level remodel will take place at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s Ball Arena – 1000 Chopper Cir, Denver, CO 80204 – according to a permit filed with Denver’s Permitting and Licensing Center.

The project plans describe the remodel as follows:

“KSE Ball Arena PointsBet tenant improvement in Ball Arena for a drink and food services lounge. This project consists of architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, audio visual, food service, and fire protection work to remodel approximately 5,458 SF.”

Ball Arena , formerly known as the Pepsi Center, is a multi-purpose arena that serves as home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth. The venue, which was completed in October of 1999, has a capacity of 20,000. It houses multiple premium experiences, including suites, theatre boxes, and two luxury clubs — PointsBet and Club Lexus.

On October 22, 2020, the naming rights were sold to Ball Corporation as part of an agreement with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE). Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is an American sports and entertainment holding company based in Denver, Colorado owned by Stan Kroenke.

It’s currently unclear as to how long the remodel will take to complete or when construction will commence. What Now Denver reached out to representatives for KSE, but did not receive immediate feedback.

