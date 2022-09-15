ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic Takes Blame for Slovenia's Early EuroBasket Exit

By Grant Afseth
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFfEs_0hxLHFJC00

Luka Doncic takes the blame for Slovenia's early EuroBasket exit.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic's participation in EuroBasket 2022 ended after Slovenia lost 90-87 to Poland .

The performance Doncic provided was not to his usual standard. He recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in just under 35 minutes of action. He shot 5-15 from the floor, 2-7 on 2-point field goals, and 1-4 on free throws with six turnovers.

There were pivotal shortcomings for Doncic in clutch time that featured two missed free throws and fouling out. He was unable to play the final 2:37 of regulation as a result.

Doncic admitted that he wasn't feeling 100 percent but made clear that he still had to play better. He feels he let down not only his teammates but Slovenia as a nation for being unable to win the game.

"I received an injection in the third quarter. I have been dealing with a lot this EuroBasket. But this is not the reason I played terrible. I let my team down. I let the whole country who was supporting us down. And also me. I need to look back on this game and get better," Doncic said

The level of competition in this year's EuroBasket impressed Doncic. Perhaps nothing exemplifies it more than a double-digit favorite entering a matchup ends up losing as was the case for Slovenia against Poland.

"This EuroBasket was amazing to see. The games were unbelievable," Doncic said. "I'm sad we couldn't get through, but I think this EuroBasket was something else. It was a lot of amazing and great teams."

Doncic will have a quick turnaround before preparation for the 2022-23 NBA season begins. The Mavericks will begin to hold daily practices beginning on Sept. 27.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ESPN

Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC

Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of the season as Orlando City SC dominated visiting Toronto FC 4-0 on Saturday in a key late-season Eastern Conference match. Orlando City (13-12-6, 45 points) snapped a two-game losing streak...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Brighton hires former Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton is hiring Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach on a four-year contract. The club said Sunday that the 43-year-old Italian agreed to the deal — which is subject to him being granted a work permit — after meeting owner Tony Bloom and other senior executives in London earlier this week. He replaces Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovenia#Eurobasket
FOX Sports

Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby

BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Mykhaylo Mudryk Race

Liverpool are in the midst of a month without Premier League football due to fixture postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and face another two weeks with no football of any kind due to the international break. That means that already there’s not much out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy