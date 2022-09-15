Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
KUTV
Utah veterans share experiences of war during Honor Flight journey to D.C.
Utah veterans were honored with the trip of a lifetime for the 40th Utah Honor Flight, when 74 veterans and their guardians were taken to Washington D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to them and those lost defending our country. Army veteran George Strutzel made the trip from southern Utah....
KUTV
Multiple Utah agencies gather for special search, rescue training conference
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies made their way to Sandy Hollow Reservoir on Friday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office along with the Utah Sheriff's Association hosted a special search and rescue training conference. During the conference, members will get the opportunity to practice...
KUTV
GALLERY: Utahns honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers run
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City for the 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run, honoring the nation's first responders in the days following the anniversary of 9/11. Utah firefighters in their gear joined community members for the run, which started in Memory Grove...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas.
KUTV
2-year-old boy fatally injured in driveway in Maine
NAPLES, Maine (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was fatally injured in a driveway when his father failed to see him while moving a pickup truck and camper trailer, state police said. The parents immediately took the unresponsive toddler to the Naples Fire Department, where emergency crews were unable to revive him, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.
Comments / 0