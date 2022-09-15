ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

GALLERY: Utahns honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers run

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City for the 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run, honoring the nation's first responders in the days following the anniversary of 9/11. Utah firefighters in their gear joined community members for the run, which started in Memory Grove...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah State
KUTV

Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas.
ENVIRONMENT
KUTV

2-year-old boy fatally injured in driveway in Maine

NAPLES, Maine (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was fatally injured in a driveway when his father failed to see him while moving a pickup truck and camper trailer, state police said. The parents immediately took the unresponsive toddler to the Naples Fire Department, where emergency crews were unable to revive him, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.
MAINE STATE

