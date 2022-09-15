ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle For The Saddle Preview

By Anthony Mitchell
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The top-ranked Morningside Mustangs and the Briar Cliff Chargers are set to play the newest edition of the “Battle For The Saddle” matchup at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Defending the saddle will be Morningside, headlined by quarterback Joe Dolincheck. The signal-caller is averaging the fourth-most passing yards per game in the NAIA. Alongside him is Mustangs wide receiver and reigning GPAC Offensive Player of the Week Zach Norton, who has averaged 144 receiving yards per game and leads the team in receiving touchdowns.

Briar Cliff will be looking for a big road win. Quarterback Luke Davies will be an important piece for the Chargers in this matchup, as he has taken a big step from last season. He had a career day against Jamestown, competing 78% of his passes while throwing for 397 yards and four touchdowns. His eight touchdown passes this season are tied for the fourth most in the NAIA.

This year’s game will take place on September 17th at 1pm.

