Read full article on original website
Related
Stars of the Portland-filmed ‘Grimm’ will share inside stories on a new ‘Grimm’ rewatch podcast
The TV series “Grimm” may have ended in 2017, but some fans of the fantasy-procedural are still missing the show, which was set, and filmed on location, in Portland. There’s no news of sequels or spinoffs, but an upcoming podcast promises to offer behind-the-scenes stories about filming the show, courtesy of some of its stars.
Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish
Schroeder is owner of Mother’s Bistro & Bar. She lives in Portland. Since moving to Portland in 1997, I’ve heard people complaining about “panhandlers,” “people sitting on the sidewalk,” there’s “no place to park,” etc. People would complain about traffic to get into town or traffic in the city. I marveled at their discomfort and negativity, thinking “boy, they should spend a day or two in New York City. Then they’d see how hard city life truly can be.”
idesignarch.com
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: Jojo Opens, Portofino Says Goodbye, and A Spooky Pop-Up Is Headed to Hey Love
Fans of fried chicken and smash burgers, rejoice: The wildly popular comfort food truck Jojo's new brick-and-mortar location has arrived at last. Read on for more details and other updates, from an upcoming Piedmontese restaurant to a Halloween-themed pop-up bar inside Hey Love. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
Community rallies behind beloved Newberg 99W drive-in after box office collision
A U-Haul truck ripped the building from its foundation; GoFundMe effort reaches $7,000 for repairs It was a normal Friday night at Newberg's 99W Drive-In Theatre when Brian Francis discovered a scene that would anguish any business owner. At 10:15 p.m., during intermission of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Francis stopped by the box office and was surprised when he struggled to open the door. Once he managed to get inside the 69-year-old building, he found everything strewn on the floor. "My first thought was, 'Did someone trash this place?'" he said. But the problem turned out...
Mexican-owned cider company gets innovative with hard cider flavors
SALEM, Ore. — La Familia Cider Company was founded in 2017 by the Gonzalez family. La Familia Cider offers hard ciders inspired by aguas frescas — fresh fruit beverages popular in Latin America. In Oregon’s thriving craft beer and cider scene Jose Gonzalez found room for innovation.
Readers respond: Lives depend on 911
On June 17, my husband took a misstep on our basement stairs and was unable to get up. I immediately called 911 to get help. I was appalled to listen to a recorded “we can’t answer now, please stay on the line” message three times (in English and Spanish) before reaching an operator. If this had been a cardiac event or an accident involving heavy bleeding, I’m quite sure it would have been fatal.
Explore Portland’s westside suburbs by bike
The Portland area is rife with beautiful paved trails for bikes, strollers and people on foot. In Washington County, the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District has a network of multi-use trails that combined can take you miles and miles through woods, open fields, past parks and over bridges. The...
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
Hillsboro kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with El Grito celebration
The city of Hillsboro marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an El Grito celebration in Shute Park Saturday, offering music, food, family activities and cultural resources. El Grito de Independencia is a holiday celebrated Sept. 15-16 to acknowledge Mexico and six other Latin American countries gaining their independence...
kptv.com
‘That gut feeling you never want to endure’: Clackamas school mom reacts to Friday lockdown
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Clackamas High School went into lockdown as police searched for three students seen with an air-powered replica pistol on Snapchat. Rachel Croon, a mother of students at the school said she first heard about the lockdown from another mother, who’d received a text from her daughter.
Andrea Lee overcomes nerves to win Portland Classic, notch 1st LPGA Tour victory
Andrea Lee walks faster when she’s nervous. It’s a tic she picked up early in her career as a professional, and something that the former Stanford golfer has worked to quell over the years. “Everything gets faster,” said Lee, 24. “When I find myself in that situation, I...
Channel 6000
Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult
I agree with the recent letter about the difficulties of parking downtown (“Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard,” Sept. 7) A friend and I carpooled to Art in the Pearl earlier this month. We hadn’t visited downtown since the pandemic began. We crept along,...
Sherwood's Regal Cinemas shuts its doors
The announcement was made on the Sherwood theatre's website on Thursday, Sept. 15 In a shock to movie lovers, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, located at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, has closed its doors, effective Thursday, Sept. 15. The theater announced its closure Thursday afternoon with a brief message on its website. "Regal Sherwood will be closed as of Thursday, September 15," the message reads. "We hope you check out our Regal Bridgeport Village location." A spokesperson for the theater chain, Richard Grover, provided the following statement. "Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Sherwood,"...
Cat’s out of the bag: Purrington’s announces it will close
Purrington’s Cat Lounge, the cat café that’s been giving feline lovers a place to sip and snuggle since 2015, announced Wednesday that it will close in November.
Portland warms up Monday under sunny skies; high 84
Clear skies and warming temperatures will bring Portland another nice day Monday. Portland will see a temperature increase of a few degrees over Sunday’s high of 80 with temps reaching about 84. This will be the first of two warm days before weather systems move in later in the week bringing rain.
The Portland Mercury
Dear Fred Meyer
You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0