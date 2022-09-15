ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish

Schroeder is owner of Mother’s Bistro & Bar. She lives in Portland. Since moving to Portland in 1997, I’ve heard people complaining about “panhandlers,” “people sitting on the sidewalk,” there’s “no place to park,” etc. People would complain about traffic to get into town or traffic in the city. I marveled at their discomfort and negativity, thinking “boy, they should spend a day or two in New York City. Then they’d see how hard city life truly can be.”
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake

This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Community rallies behind beloved Newberg 99W drive-in after box office collision

A U-Haul truck ripped the building from its foundation; GoFundMe effort reaches $7,000 for repairs It was a normal Friday night at Newberg's 99W Drive-In Theatre when Brian Francis discovered a scene that would anguish any business owner. At 10:15 p.m., during intermission of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Francis stopped by the box office and was surprised when he struggled to open the door. Once he managed to get inside the 69-year-old building, he found everything strewn on the floor. "My first thought was, 'Did someone trash this place?'" he said. But the problem turned out...
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lives depend on 911

On June 17, my husband took a misstep on our basement stairs and was unable to get up. I immediately called 911 to get help. I was appalled to listen to a recorded “we can’t answer now, please stay on the line” message three times (in English and Spanish) before reaching an operator. If this had been a cardiac event or an accident involving heavy bleeding, I’m quite sure it would have been fatal.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Explore Portland’s westside suburbs by bike

The Portland area is rife with beautiful paved trails for bikes, strollers and people on foot. In Washington County, the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District has a network of multi-use trails that combined can take you miles and miles through woods, open fields, past parks and over bridges. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Sherwood's Regal Cinemas shuts its doors

The announcement was made on the Sherwood theatre's website on Thursday, Sept. 15 In a shock to movie lovers, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, located at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, has closed its doors, effective Thursday, Sept. 15. The theater announced its closure Thursday afternoon with a brief message on its website. "Regal Sherwood will be closed as of Thursday, September 15," the message reads. "We hope you check out our Regal Bridgeport Village location." A spokesperson for the theater chain, Richard Grover, provided the following statement. "Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Sherwood,"...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Oregonian

Portland warms up Monday under sunny skies; high 84

Clear skies and warming temperatures will bring Portland another nice day Monday. Portland will see a temperature increase of a few degrees over Sunday’s high of 80 with temps reaching about 84. This will be the first of two warm days before weather systems move in later in the week bringing rain.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dear Fred Meyer

You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR
