fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family
SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you
PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says She Will Be the Governor to Back the Police
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake spoke at a press conference Thursday in support of Arizona police. “I want these men and women behind me to know that on your darkest day, on your toughest day, when you’re in the middle of that storm, I will be standing right there by you as your governor,” Lake said. “I will not step away. I will not waiver. I will support you until you have due process. That’s what these men and women deserve.”
Atascadero officials find missing at-risk elderly Arizona man in Santa Barbara Sunday morning
76-year-old Michael Larson was found by California Highway Patrol in Santa Barbara Sunday morning after being reported missing Saturday night. The post Atascadero officials find missing at-risk elderly Arizona man in Santa Barbara Sunday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on chase along I-10 with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
AZFamily
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices
Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd...
Arizona students report rise in school threats
A new survey shows more Arizona students are being threatened by weapons while at school.
ksl.com
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
I-10 reopens following crash that hospitalized DPS Trooper, woman, 2 children
PHOENIX — I-10 eastbound at University Drive has reopened following a crash Saturday morning that hospitalized a DPS Trooper, a woman, and two children. At 7:22 a.m. a DPS Trooper was rear-ended by a another vehicle while investigating a crash on the interstate at 40th Street. >> Download the...
Arizona hits the gym: We're the 4th most gym-obsessed state in America, says new study
PHOENIX — Arizona just loves to feel the burn, according to one new study. Researchers and experts with Fitness Volt found that we're the 4th most gym-obsessed state in the Union. The study sampled data from Google Trends for the last 12 months to find search terms frequently used...
arizonasuntimes.com
Flagstaff Restaurant Owner Reacts to New High Minimum Wage Coming in 2023
Lynda Fleischer, the owner of the Flagstaff restaurant Altitudes Bar & Grill, told The Arizona Sun Times that the Flagstaff minimum wage increase will be challenging for businesses like hers. In January, Flagstaff is set to increase its minimum wage $16.80 an hour and $14.80 for tipped positions. “I think...
fox10phoenix.com
'My personal hero': Air Force Lieutenant Colonel laid to rest in Arizona
PHOENIX - A veteran was laid to rest in Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 17 and the service came complete with a military flyover, a fitting farewell to the pilot who served in Korea and Vietnam. "He was my personal hero," said Lorna Suzanne Skousen, the daughter of Air Force Lieutenant...
2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
Fronteras Desk
Redistricting leaves Arizona's Native voters worried their votes won't matter
Arizona’s new legislative and congressional districts will see their first test drive this November when voters head to the polls. But some voting advocates in Indian Country are worried they will water down the impact of the Indigenous vote — especially in the newly drawn Congressional District 2.
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year.
