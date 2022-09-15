ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family

SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
SAN LORENZO, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you

PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says She Will Be the Governor to Back the Police

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake spoke at a press conference Thursday in support of Arizona police. “I want these men and women behind me to know that on your darkest day, on your toughest day, when you’re in the middle of that storm, I will be standing right there by you as your governor,” Lake said. “I will not step away. I will not waiver. I will support you until you have due process. That’s what these men and women deserve.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Colorado City, AZ
State
Utah State
ABC4

Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Warren Jeffs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygamy#Fbi#U S Magistrate Court
arizonasuntimes.com

Flagstaff Restaurant Owner Reacts to New High Minimum Wage Coming in 2023

Lynda Fleischer, the owner of the Flagstaff restaurant Altitudes Bar & Grill, told The Arizona Sun Times that the Flagstaff minimum wage increase will be challenging for businesses like hers. In January, Flagstaff is set to increase its minimum wage $16.80 an hour and $14.80 for tipped positions. “I think...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fox News

2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy