Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did Someone Fart On-Air During Fox NFL Pregame?
It sure sounded like someone farted during Fox NFL Pregame.
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
RELATED PEOPLE
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
NFL fans had lots of jokes about Tom Brady’s arrival at Bucs-Saints game in New Orleans
Tom Brady and his 45-year-old body are back for more today as the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be looking to lead his guys to a win over the Saints in a fun NFC South battle in New Orleans. Brady’s job will be a lot harder with wide receivers Julio...
WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet on Buccaneers Sideline
Tom Brady not a happy camper on Sunday afternoon…
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0