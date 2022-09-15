Read full article on original website
Spoilers: Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The following is a list of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * A celebration is planned in honor of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The segment is supposed to include a golf cart from Damage CTRL as well as another limousine.
Special Guest Announcer Set for AEW Grand Slam Shows
DJ Whoo Kid, a veteran disc jockey and radio host, will serve as the special guest announcer for the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, which will take place on Wednesday. A press release that was issued today suggests that Whoo Kid will be working the Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam shows, but this has not been confirmed by AEW as of right now. There is no word yet on what exactly Whoo Kid will be doing, or if he will do ring announcing or commentary.
Ronda Rousey Believes Her Match With Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 Will Be a “Cult Classic”
Ronda Rousey addressed her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a video blog that she posted on her YouTube channel. Rousey said the following:. “You know what? The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know? When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ But then later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. And, you know, I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ […] That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. I think re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.”
Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked for His AEW Release and Addresses His Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after his match at the Perseverance event held by Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California, Malakai Black took the time to talk to the fans in attendance. On Sunday evening, Black issued a statement that was more detailed than his previous one regarding his...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, California 9/18/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
“Steiner Diner” Edition of WWE Table For 3 to Premiere on Friday
Later on this week, the “Steiner Diner” edition of Table For 3 will premiere on WWE Network. Bron Breaker, the current Unified WWE NXT Champion, will appear on a special episode of Table For 3 with his father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner, both of whom are inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. This episode will air on both Peacock and the WWE Network.
Johnny Gargano Discusses Candice Lerae Possibly Returning to WWE
WWE star Johnny Gargano recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gargano commented on his wife Candice LeRae possibly returning to WWE. Gargano said, “I think she’s not sure yet. Obviously, this is a whole new...
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Shotzi Turns Face During WWE SmackDown (Video)
Bayley won her match against Raquel Rodriquez on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. After the match was over, Damage Control continued to attack Raquel. Shotzi made a babyface turn when she ran down to the ring and made the save for Raquel. The commentators brought up the possibility...
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star
During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation. In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He...
AEW Grand Slam Very Close to $1 Million in Ticket Sales
Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the gate for AEW Grand Slam is approaching $1 million. That would be the largest TV gate in AEW’s history. Khan also hinted that he might have something special in store for the show. Khan is known for doing big things on some of the bigger shows, and it appears that he may have a surprise in store for fans on Wednesday night. Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets are on sale now at AEWTix.com.
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 9/16/22
The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.212 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.367 million a week ago. The show received a 0.50 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.57 rating...
Backstage News on Impact Contracts Expiring in the Near Future
There are a number of stars in Impact Wrestling whose contracts are about to expire, including a few champions. Until the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event on October 7, Maria Kanellis is currently under contract with Impact. She disclosed to Grapsody of Fightful that she has had conversations with WWE, AEW, and WOW Women of Wrestling over the course of the past year; however, there is no information available regarding the specific context of those conversations at this time.
MJF on His Relationship With Tony Khan, What Has Changed Since Returning to AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF made a guest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. During their conversation, MJF covered a wide range of topics, including the status of his current contract, Tony Khan, and the events that transpired earlier this year during the Double Or Nothing weekend. Here are some highlights:
Triple H on Intentional Blood Being Brought Back to WWE: “I Don’t Think It’s Necessary”
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked about the possibility of reintroducing intentional blood to WWE programming during an interview with TheRinger.com to promote the 2022 WWE Survivor Series event. He said, “The world has changed. The world has evolved. I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent...
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event
Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
Mystery Surrounding WWE’s “White Rabbit” Has Possibly Been Solved
It would appear that the mystery of the “White Rabbit” has been solved. The song “White Rabbit” was played in the arena on Friday night when SmackDown was taking a break for commercials. The song has been continuously played at live events that WWE has held over the weekend.
