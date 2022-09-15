Live from Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football!. Week 1 didn’t go as planned for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers and company were soundly defeated 23-7 by the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers couldn’t get their offense going, unable to stop Justin Jefferson as the standout wide receiver torched Green Bay’s secondary for 184 yards and like five touchdowns (okay, it was two TDs). The Bears, on the other hand, upset the San Francisco 49ers, starting the season at 1-0 after a 19-10 victory. Will the Packers rebound, or will the Bears go 2-0? Time will tell.

