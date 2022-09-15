ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Bills predictions: Staff picks for Week 2 game

The Tennessee Titans will enter Highmark Stadium on Monday night looking to rebound in what is a very difficult matchup against the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got off to a red-hot start to the season by crushing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a bitterly disappointing loss to the lowly New York Giants, 21-20.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
Decider.com

Packers vs. Bears Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Where To Watch The Bears-Packers Game Live

Live from Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football!. Week 1 didn’t go as planned for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers and company were soundly defeated 23-7 by the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers couldn’t get their offense going, unable to stop Justin Jefferson as the standout wide receiver torched Green Bay’s secondary for 184 yards and like five touchdowns (okay, it was two TDs). The Bears, on the other hand, upset the San Francisco 49ers, starting the season at 1-0 after a 19-10 victory. Will the Packers rebound, or will the Bears go 2-0? Time will tell.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New England Patriots#The Florida Gators#The Arizona Cardinals
FOX Sports

Packers, Patriots headline Cowherd's Week 2 'Blazin' 5' picks

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, which means Colin Cowherd has five picks waiting for you ahead of all the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 2 on Friday's "The Herd." Here's his "Blazin' 5." Washington Commanders...
GREEN BAY, WI
