The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Colts coach Frank Reich gets brutally honest after shutout loss to Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with lofty goals and high expectations. Through two weeks, they find themselves in last place of the AFC South and have been embarrassed twice. Normally, a Week 1 tie is not embarrassing but when it’s against the Houston Texans it is. But on Sunday, things went from bad to worse.
Titans vs. Bills predictions: Staff picks for Week 2 game
The Tennessee Titans will enter Highmark Stadium on Monday night looking to rebound in what is a very difficult matchup against the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got off to a red-hot start to the season by crushing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a bitterly disappointing loss to the lowly New York Giants, 21-20.
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Panthers' downward spiral continues in Week 2, Matt Rhule adamant 'We're close'
Things are looking grim for the Carolina Panthers and third-year head coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers dropped their second game of the season against the New York Giants on Sunday, extending their losing streak to nine games. But as questions surrounding Rhule’s job security continue to mount, he’s confident that Carolina is on the cusp of breaking through.
Kyler Murray allegedly smacked by fan during Cardinals' celebration, police investigating
Police are investigating allegations that a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during a celebration of the team’s 29-23 overtime victory on Sunday. The Cardinals sideline stormed the field after Byron Murphy Jr.’s scoop-and-score on a Las Vegas Raiders fumble in overtime, and Murray ran...
Packers vs. Bears Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Where To Watch The Bears-Packers Game Live
Live from Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football!. Week 1 didn’t go as planned for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers and company were soundly defeated 23-7 by the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers couldn’t get their offense going, unable to stop Justin Jefferson as the standout wide receiver torched Green Bay’s secondary for 184 yards and like five touchdowns (okay, it was two TDs). The Bears, on the other hand, upset the San Francisco 49ers, starting the season at 1-0 after a 19-10 victory. Will the Packers rebound, or will the Bears go 2-0? Time will tell.
FOX Sports
Packers, Patriots headline Cowherd's Week 2 'Blazin' 5' picks
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, which means Colin Cowherd has five picks waiting for you ahead of all the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 2 on Friday's "The Herd." Here's his "Blazin' 5." Washington Commanders...
NFL Week 2 betting picks for winners, spread, total
There are 15 games remaining on the NFL schedule this week. There are 13 Sunday games and a pair of Monday night games in Week 2. To kick off the week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a late touchdown, the Chargers covered the spread.
Updated fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 2
What a crazy Week 1 of NFL action! So many upsets, and several star players went down to injury. Fortunately for you, we have the Fantasy Football Rankings to keep you ahead of the competition. We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like...
Bucs' Mike Evans breaks silence on fight with Saints' Marshon Lattimore: 'He was just too emotional'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans spoke out about the fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore that led to both players’ ejections Sunday afternoon. Evans pushed Lattimore to the ground after the defensive back started to jaw back and forth with Bucs' players Tom Brady and...
