ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Woman injured in South Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18

AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Human torso washes ashore at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Clallam County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female's torso. Deputies and US Fish and Wildlife Rangers closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, about 100 yards southwest of where the trail meets the beach.
SEQUIM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Pd#Memory Loss#Flip Flops#911#The King County Metro
Chronicle

Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief

A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out

The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
BURIEN, WA
kbnd.com

Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock

TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Police investigate overnight shooting near Cal Anderson Park, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Excitement growing as West Seattle Bridge set to reopen

SEATTLE, Wash. — The long-awaited reopening of the West Seattle Bridge is just two days away after years of repairs for cracks in the concrete. The repair project that started under former Mayor Jenny Durkan was a big hit to taxpayers’ wallets and to drivers who have had to endure the lengthy detours.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy