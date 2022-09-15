Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Woman taken to Harborview after shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood
SEATTLE — An overnight shooting left one woman injured in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood. The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Seward Park Avenue South and 51st Street, where dozens of shell casings were found on the ground. The Seattle Fire Department said a 49-year-old woman was...
q13fox.com
Woman injured in South Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18
AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton
Renton, WA: On Saturday, Sept.17 at approximately 9:53 p.m., dispatchers received calls for multiple victims from a drive-by shooting off Burnett Avenue and 35th Street near Kennydale… Read more "Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton"
KOMO News
Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
'Very unusual' Seattle airport experience forces long line of travelers into parking garage
SEATAC, Wash. — Security screening lines stretched all the way into the parking garage at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Sunday morning. Many travelers say they missed their flights due to the long wait times. The airport's media relations manager, Perry Cooper, called the situation "very unusual." "It was a high...
q13fox.com
Human torso washes ashore at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Clallam County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female's torso. Deputies and US Fish and Wildlife Rangers closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, about 100 yards southwest of where the trail meets the beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
Man beaten, stabbed during attempted robbery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was attacked during an attempted robbery in Tacoma early Friday. Police were called to the 700 block of Puyallup Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. Two people who knew the victim tried to rob him, and when he didn’t...
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
kbnd.com
Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock
TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agencies investigating if human remains found near Sequim are related to floatplane crash
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found Friday in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, the Clallam County Sheriff's Department (CCSD) confirmed on Saturday. Around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, deputies were summoned to the area after beachgoers reported finding what they believed was a female torso. Deputies, along with...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
Lyft driver shot, killed in downtown Seattle was a father of six
SEATTLE — The community came together at Abu-Bakr Islamic Center in Tukwila Wednesday to support the family of Mohamed Kediye who was shot and killed while driving for Lyft in downtown Seattle last weekend. Kediye, 48, was a supportive father who just wanted to provide a better life for...
q13fox.com
Police investigate overnight shooting near Cal Anderson Park, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
Man who killed Seattle’s ‘Tuba Man’ in 2008 charged with felony robbery, organized retail theft
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Saturday that the man who was convicted for the 2008 killing of Seattle’s “Tuba Man, " Edward McMichael, has been charged in connection to stealing from the downtown Seattle Nordstrom store several times in July. Billy Chambers, along with another...
KOMO News
Excitement growing as West Seattle Bridge set to reopen
SEATTLE, Wash. — The long-awaited reopening of the West Seattle Bridge is just two days away after years of repairs for cracks in the concrete. The repair project that started under former Mayor Jenny Durkan was a big hit to taxpayers’ wallets and to drivers who have had to endure the lengthy detours.
Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
Everett man who stole gun from Seattle police vehicle during George Floyd protests pleads guilty
A 26-year-old Everett man pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a stolen firearm after stealing a high-powered rifle from a Seattle Police Department vehicle during the George Floyd protests in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Surveillance images showed Jacob D. Little taking the gun...
Comments / 0