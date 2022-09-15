Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes
The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
thekatynews.com
No-Show GOP Commissioners Rob County Hospital System of $45M; Devastate Public Safety Funding
Hidalgo, Ellis, public health officials plea to Commissioners of no-vote impact on public health. Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, County health authority Dr. Erika Brown, and Harris Health System COO Lewis Smith, spoke in-depth on the County’s current management and mitigation of COVID-19 at a news conference at The Health Museum. With the recent no-show, no-vote stunt carried out by GOP County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey, Harris County faces a stark, impending reality of an anemic, defunded public healthcare system.
Click2Houston.com
Fentanyl-related deaths in Montgomery County spark concern, action
Opioid overdoses involving fentanyl are cutting young lives short in Montgomery County at a rate that has leaders concerned and taking steps to make it stop. Between 2019 and 2021, Montgomery County fentanyl-related overdose deaths shot up 271%, according to data from Montgomery Co. Forensic Services. Fentanyl was listed as the cause of death 52 times last year alone.
mocomotive.com
HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE
Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/house-fire-in-lost-lake/
mocomotive.com
Constable Cash is pleased to announce the promotion of two positions within the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Administration.
First, Captain Joesph Sclider will promote to the position of Chief Deputy. Chief Sclider and Constable Cash began their law enforcement career together in 1989 at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. When Constable Cash took offic…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/constable-cash-is-pleased-to-announce-the-promotion-of-two-positions-within-the-precinct-1-constables-office-administration/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY
9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOODLANDS BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO 25-YEARS IN PRISON
On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
KHOU
Race for Harris County judge heats up as Lina Hidalgo connects Alex Mealer to Trump
The race for Harris County Judge is one of the most closely watched races this cycle. The race pins current Democratic County Judge Lina Hidalgo against Alex Mealer.
Click2Houston.com
Adoption fees waived, pets delivered to your door: Fort Bend County goes above and beyond to connect pets with loving families
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday for the start of its Doggy Dash, Kitty Kab, and Curbside Pickup programs aimed at finding homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible due to the shelter’s overcrowded conditions.
mocomotive.com
Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand
A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
HCSO: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Highway 6 in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Huffmeister Road. Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to...
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
KBTX.com
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
mocomotive.com
CONROE STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS UP IN CLEVELAND AFTER LENGTHY PURSUIT
Splendora units were on patrol on FM 2090 when a call went out over the radio for a stolen vehicle that was going south on FM 3083 from Conroe. Since they were the closest units to FM 3083 they continued down FM 2090 to FM 3083. As they tra…. Original...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area family says local hospital admits they gave infant child wrong medication, baby severely injured
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family says a medical mistake has cost their infant child everything. Attorneys for the family of 5-month-old Milagro Torres say the baby was given the wrong medication after a procedure at Memorial Hermann Health System. In May, at 22 days old, Torres was admitted to the...
cw39.com
#ICYMI – Liberty County toddler’s death, robbery victims follow suspect’s car, bacteria found in Ben Taub Hospital water
HOUSTON (CW39) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on the CW. 21-year-old Elmer Powell sits in the Liberty County jail after being charged with injury to a child in the death of 3 year old Jace Lee Davis. The child’s mother, Lisa Davis, also arrested...
East Texas News
Polk County News
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas historically elected Millie Thompson Williams as its second chief-elect on Sept. 14. Williams is a lifelong resident of the Alabama-Coushatta tribal community and has been an educator and health/mental health coordinator of the tribe’s Head Start Program for over 35 years. She is also...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Manager shoots, kills suspect during attempted game room robbery in east Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after the manager of an illegal game room shot and killed a man in an attempted robbery, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the 200 block of Dell Dale at around 1 a.m. According to Sgt. B. Beall with...
