Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes

The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
No-Show GOP Commissioners Rob County Hospital System of $45M; Devastate Public Safety Funding

Hidalgo, Ellis, public health officials plea to Commissioners of no-vote impact on public health. Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, County health authority Dr. Erika Brown, and Harris Health System COO Lewis Smith, spoke in-depth on the County’s current management and mitigation of COVID-19 at a news conference at The Health Museum. With the recent no-show, no-vote stunt carried out by GOP County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey, Harris County faces a stark, impending reality of an anemic, defunded public healthcare system.
Fentanyl-related deaths in Montgomery County spark concern, action

Opioid overdoses involving fentanyl are cutting young lives short in Montgomery County at a rate that has leaders concerned and taking steps to make it stop. Between 2019 and 2021, Montgomery County fentanyl-related overdose deaths shot up 271%, according to data from Montgomery Co. Forensic Services. Fentanyl was listed as the cause of death 52 times last year alone.
HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE

Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/house-fire-in-lost-lake/
Constable Cash is pleased to announce the promotion of two positions within the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Administration.

First, Captain Joesph Sclider will promote to the position of Chief Deputy. Chief Sclider and Constable Cash began their law enforcement career together in 1989 at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. When Constable Cash took offic…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/constable-cash-is-pleased-to-announce-the-promotion-of-two-positions-within-the-precinct-1-constables-office-administration/
FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY

9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
WOODLANDS BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO 25-YEARS IN PRISON

On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Mark Keough
Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand

A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
Polk County News

Polk County News

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas historically elected Millie Thompson Williams as its second chief-elect on Sept. 14. Williams is a lifelong resident of the Alabama-Coushatta tribal community and has been an educator and health/mental health coordinator of the tribe’s Head Start Program for over 35 years. She is also...
POLK COUNTY, TX

