KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Oct. 5, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
KPLC TV
Senior citizen grant program available for local nonprofits
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Mission a granting nonprofit in Southwest Louisiana, has announced its senior citizen grant program is available. The grant program will accept applications online until 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022. The requirement for eligibility in the program is to obtain charitable work, which...
KPLC TV
Commissioners needed for upcoming election
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is asking residents to help assist in the upcoming November election. The clerk’s office is looking for residents willing to work as election commissioners. Election commissioners receive $200 per election day worked. Those who are interested in...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Mayor Youth Mentorship Program returns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being paused for two years, the City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Youth Partnership is returning. The program is open to students in grades 8 through 12. It’s an effort to teach students about local government and to give them a voice on issues...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Community Development Department will be hosting two information meetings for contractors on Sept. 20, 2022, and Sept. 26. Both meetings will be held in the City Council Chambers on 326 Pujo St. and will begin at 6 p.m. These informational...
KPLC TV
Abraham’s Tent organizing multiple events this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Abraham’s Tent will have a busy schedule Monday as multiple events will be taking place this week. Free haircuts will are being provided by a local barber shop, Beards and Shears, at Abraham’s Tent on Sept. 19, 2022. The barber shop will also...
KPLC TV
Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Wednesday
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur will shut off water to the entire town Wednesday morning to repair a major water line. Town officials said water service will be out from 8 a.m. through most of the day. When water is restored, the town will be...
KPLC TV
Literacy Council of SWLA hosts literacy awareness day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA hosted a literacy awareness day program beginning Saturday morning. The council was set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prien Lake Mall in the children’s play area. The first 100 children to show up received a...
Lake Charles American Press
9/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30,1140 Armentor Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, 4510 Opelousas St. — domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, Texas —...
KPLC TV
Sulphur Senior Center hosts second “Gas Up” event
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Senior Center is showing its appreciation during Senior Center month by celebrating its second “Gas Up” event of 2022. The event is an effort to help cut costs and provide financial assistance to current active community members with local city officials as center staff taking a trip out to the gas pumps.
KPLC TV
McNeese University hosts scholarship retreat
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend, students gathered for a retreat at McNeese University. The Lewis Scholars program is designed to enhance the college experience for black men throughout the University of Louisiana school system. “They get to enjoy retreats like this where they can add to their professional...
KPLC TV
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone. It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles. There...
KPLC TV
Registrar announces annual voter registration week starts Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters announced the start of voter registration week Monday, Sept. 19, which will run through Friday, Sept. 23. They encourage all eligible citizens to register to vote. The deadline to register to vote or make any changes to your registration by...
KPLC TV
Teacher Shortage
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market. The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana. COVID-19 vaccinations and...
theadvocate.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, September 16, 2022, that inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana while in custody around 8:30 a.m. He was dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a NAPA hat.
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
KPLC TV
Retired teachers returning to the classroom amid shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide teacher shortage is affecting schools everywhere, including Louisiana. A study by the national education association found that 55 percent of educators plan to leave the profession earlier than planned. In some cases, retired teachers are coming back into the classroom to fill that...
