Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Oct. 5, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO