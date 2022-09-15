Read full article on original website
Chris Terry
3d ago
BBB is a worthless pay-to-play club for businesses and consumers. BBB said get a judgement and we will lower the rating and post it. Even with a judgement against a local company, the BBB refused to lower their rating which they had promised to do and even note the judgement. The Ohio State Attorney General’s Office does more and has a much easier process for consumers to file online.
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
13abc.com
County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The public safety jurisdictions...
13abc.com
Dozens of BGSU alumni couples return to campus to renew their vows
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University celebrated its 100th homecoming Saturday and gave married couples who met or have BGSU connections the chance to renew their wedding vows on campus. Many of the couples met on campus while they were in college. Others who didn’t start their...
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
Pickleball players tout the many benefits of the fast growing sport at Toledo tourney
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pickleball is the fast growing sports craze taking the world by storm, and on Friday the three-day American Pickleball Tour (APT) kicked off in downtown Toledo at the Glass City Center after a two-year break from the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're roaring back, we're excited to be...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
13abc.com
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
13abc.com
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week. Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s...
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28
OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
13abc.com
Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
WTOL-TV
Officers arrest man on dirt bike in north Toledo, air support called out
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gang Task Force units were conducting an ATV round up in collaboration with the United States Border Patrol and Air Support on Saturday when a man on a dirt bike passed officers several times while "doing wheelies" down the street in the area of Dorr and Lawrence around 5 p.m.
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
13abc.com
Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dajnae Cox, the mother of the three-year-old that died in an apartment complex pool in 2020, has entered an Alford plea for attempted child endangerment and obstructing justice. In court Monday, prosecutors said that the statement that Braylen Nobel fell out a window was a total...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
AdWeek
WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA
The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
