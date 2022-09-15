Read full article on original website
McNeese vs Alcorn State Recap
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in 1,050 days the McNeese Cowboys hosted a night game under the lights as they took on the Alcorn State Braves. Both teams came into the game (0-2) on the season. The Braves were the team that got off to a fast start as they scored the first 13 points of the game. McNeese then responded with a field goal by Mason Smith to make it 13-3. Alcorn State would then add another touchdown as QB Aaron Allen found Monterio Hunt for a 89 yards. The Cowboys would go into the half down 21-3, but as they came out of the locker room adjustments were clearly made as they pulled the game with-in one possession as D’Angelo Duham found the endzone on a 14 yard touchdown run to make it 24-17 Alcorn State. That is the closest the Cowboys got though as QB Knox Kadum would go on to throw two interceptions in the 4th quarter that would lead to the Braves adding to there lead. In the end McNeese tried to mount a comeback, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Alcorn State 30-19.
Rolling back the clock Cowboys return home, under the lights
On a night when they embrace their past, the Cowboys look to build for their future. For the first time in nine years McNeese State will kickoff a game in Cowboy Stadium at 7 p.m. as the home campaign opens. The 0-2 Cowboys will host Alcorn State (0-2) in the...
TDL WEEK 3 | Ville Platte Bulldogs @ Oakdale Warriors
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, in Oakdale, the warriors hosted the Ville Platte Bulldogs. The first possession for the Warriors and a few flags on the Bulldogs helped this drive along. #10 Cedrick Allison taking it in for 6, and the two-point conversion was good, making it 8-0 Warriors. The Warriors...
Teacher Shortage
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Career Day is approaching for local high school and college students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Monday, local high school students will have the opportunity to look towards their future. Monday is Career Day at Washington-Marion High School. This event is being put on by the school’s alumni to help celebrate homecoming week. Then on Tuesday night, college students...
Crying Eagle hosts ‘No Man’s Land’ fest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crying Eagle Brewing Company is hosting ‘No Man’s Land’ fest, providing good food, good music and a good time. The day-long festival is celebrating southwest Louisiana culture and heritage. The event is going on all day, open to all ages, and free...
Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Wednesday
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur will shut off water to the entire town Wednesday morning to repair a major water line. Town officials said water service will be out from 8 a.m. through most of the day. When water is restored, the town will be...
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2022. Davion Montrell Bocanegra, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Milko Silvester Richards, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Tyionna Chne Mortley, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Travis Demond Wells, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Patrick Perry Becerra, 32, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery...
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
McNeese University hosts scholarship retreat
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend, students gathered for a retreat at McNeese University. The Lewis Scholars program is designed to enhance the college experience for black men throughout the University of Louisiana school system. “They get to enjoy retreats like this where they can add to their professional...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & more humid this weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wrap up the week, we’ll have a mainly quiet Friday, with only a couple isolated storms. As the stalled front in the gulf begins to lift a little further north and weaken, that will allow somewhat better moisture to work into the area and could trigger a couple afternoon showers and storms. It seems the best chance for any activity would be closer to the coast, as well as western portions of the area. Anything that does pop up should remain isolated, and most of the area will stay dry. This is good news for high school football games or outdoor plans Friday evening. With mostly dry weather will come high temperatures that once again reach the upper 80′s, and approach 90 degrees for parts of the area. Unlike earlier this week, it does look like low temperatures may start to rise Friday night as well. By this time, the wind may develop a more southerly component to it, allowing for lows to rise around 70 along and south of I-10, though they may still be somewhat cooler in the 60′s further north.
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
Retired teachers returning to the classroom amid shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide teacher shortage is affecting schools everywhere, including Louisiana. A study by the national education association found that 55 percent of educators plan to leave the profession earlier than planned. In some cases, retired teachers are coming back into the classroom to fill that...
AT&T expands into Kinder, Oakdale
AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Kinder and Oakdale are getting a big boost in wireless connectivity and communications thanks to AT&T’s network expansion in the areas. “Our area residents, businesses, and first responders rely on strong, wireless connectivity, and these investments will strengthen our community and improve capabilities...
Multiple road closures scheduled for this coming week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a few road closures scheduled for this week to keep in mind as you plan your commute for Monday morning. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the westbound lane of the 1100 block of 8th Street, between Enterprise Boulevard and Bank Street, will be closed. This closure is to allow contractors to replace an underground drainage pipe. It is expected to last until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Couple Isolated Sunday Storms, Hot and Dry Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we finish the weekend, we will continue to have warm temperatures and low rain chances. As an upper-level high pressure system begins to develop to the west, that will allow temperatures to reach 90 degrees once again for many parts of the area Sunday. There could be enough moisture still in place tomorrow for a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon, mainly forming off the sea breeze along and south of I-10. Anything that forms should move out quickly though, and outdoor plans still look like they can be held. You can track anything that pops up with the First Alert Weather App. With winds turning southeasterly later in the day, that will bring in higher dew points from the Gulf, making it feel muggier outside.
Lake Charles Mayor Youth Mentorship Program returns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being paused for two years, the City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Youth Partnership is returning. The program is open to students in grades 8 through 12. It’s an effort to teach students about local government and to give them a voice on issues...
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
