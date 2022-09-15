Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Man stabs clerk while robbing a smoke shop in Clarksville
Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Rony's Smoke Shop in Clarksville Saturday night.
Clerk stabbed during smoke shop robbery; suspect sought
Police in Clarksville are searching for a man who robbed a smoke shop, stabbing the clerk in the process.
fox17.com
Members of Tennessee Mongols Motorcycle Club charged in woman, man's gruesome murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Six members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club in Clarksville have been charged with racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder among other charges. The Middle District of Tennessee Department of Justice reports the men along with a seventh man from Kentucky were all convicted of racketeering conspiracy and "terrorized" the Clarksville area with "widespread violence."
whopam.com
Stolen car recovered at Boulevard motel, suspects arrested
A stolen car was recovered Saturday night at the Rodeway Inn on Fort Campbell Boulevard and a Clarksville couple was arrested on several charges. Officers received information that the stolen 2009 Honda Civic was in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and the Parkway and it was located in the rear lot of the Rodeway Inn.
Teen charged for gas station shooting
According to Metro Nashville Police, the teen allegedly shot and critically injured a 25-year-old woman at a gas station on South Hamilton Road Monday, Sept. 5
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman. Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.
fox17.com
16-year-old charged for Nashville gas station shooting that critically injured woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old was taking into custody Friday for a recent gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road which left one woman critically injured. Violent Crimes detectives were able to determine that a pre-planned physical altercation between the 25-year-old victim and another woman started before the Sept. 5 gunfire, according to Metro Police.
WSMV
Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
fox17.com
Nashville woman killed in hit-and-run crash with another car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in a deadly crash South of Nashville. The driver of a silver BMW sedan is sought in an accident that occurred with another car at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Harding Place at Jonquil Drive that killed a woman, according to Metro Nashville police. The victim is identified as 62-year-old Nashvillian Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, who died at the hospital after the Honda Pilot she was a passenger in went into the ditch after being hit.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
fox17.com
Christian County Sheriff's Office: Two arrested after car chase, one on federal warrants
Christian County, KY (WZTV) — Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office arrested two Oak Grove residents Thursday morning. CCSO says on Thursday a deputy saw a white car on Hwy 115 who he recognized from a previous attempt to locate a suspect. The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped away.
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on collision
A Hendersonville woman was killed Saturday morning in a head-on car crash on Bakertown Road in Antioch.
KWQC
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
WSMV
Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
$200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; 4 men arrested in connection
Four men are in custody but refusing to talk to police following a burglary in Forest Hills.
