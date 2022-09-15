ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Members of Tennessee Mongols Motorcycle Club charged in woman, man's gruesome murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Six members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club in Clarksville have been charged with racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder among other charges. The Middle District of Tennessee Department of Justice reports the men along with a seventh man from Kentucky were all convicted of racketeering conspiracy and "terrorized" the Clarksville area with "widespread violence."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Stolen car recovered at Boulevard motel, suspects arrested

A stolen car was recovered Saturday night at the Rodeway Inn on Fort Campbell Boulevard and a Clarksville couple was arrested on several charges. Officers received information that the stolen 2009 Honda Civic was in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and the Parkway and it was located in the rear lot of the Rodeway Inn.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

16-year-old charged for Nashville gas station shooting that critically injured woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old was taking into custody Friday for a recent gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road which left one woman critically injured. Violent Crimes detectives were able to determine that a pre-planned physical altercation between the 25-year-old victim and another woman started before the Sept. 5 gunfire, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Guns#Robbery#Police#Firearms
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman killed in hit-and-run crash with another car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in a deadly crash South of Nashville. The driver of a silver BMW sedan is sought in an accident that occurred with another car at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Harding Place at Jonquil Drive that killed a woman, according to Metro Nashville police. The victim is identified as 62-year-old Nashvillian Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, who died at the hospital after the Honda Pilot she was a passenger in went into the ditch after being hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSMV

Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy