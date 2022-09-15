NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in a deadly crash South of Nashville. The driver of a silver BMW sedan is sought in an accident that occurred with another car at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Harding Place at Jonquil Drive that killed a woman, according to Metro Nashville police. The victim is identified as 62-year-old Nashvillian Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, who died at the hospital after the Honda Pilot she was a passenger in went into the ditch after being hit.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO