Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest to return to Greenville

The second annual Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest will be held Oct. 23 in Greenville. From 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the free event, which is presented by the Clemson University MBA program, will showcase 21 musical performances from 10 porches in the Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood. The festival will feature performances by:. MAXXGood$. Say...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Louisiana Tech players write to Bresee family

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney praised the Bulldogs program for their response to the loss of Ella Bresee. Ella was the 15-year-old sister of Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee. She lost her battle with brain cancer earlier this...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
MAULDIN, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Game of the Week: Greenville High offense comes alive in 49-6 win over JL Mann

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week, Greenville’s offense exploded for a 49-6 shootout win over rival JL Mann. The tandem of Mazeo Bennett and Tyler Brown traded making incredible plays. First, it was Bennett taking a pass from quarterback Bryson Drummond 84-yards to the house for a touchdown.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
GREENVILLE, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. Presbyterian

📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Monday, Sept. 19 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will host Presbyterian College on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson improves to 3-0 with win over Louisiana Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a week of heartbreak felt throughout the Clemson family, the football team gave fans a reason to celebrate Saturday night. Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 in Death Valley. Earlier this week, sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee’s 15-year-old sister Ella died after an 18-month battle...
CLEMSON, SC
deltanews.tv

BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1

The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open

GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Ways to help during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross says they’re emphasizing the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease, which is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. They say Sickle cell disease impacts more than...
GREENVILLE, SC

