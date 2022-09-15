Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest to return to Greenville
The second annual Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest will be held Oct. 23 in Greenville. From 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the free event, which is presented by the Clemson University MBA program, will showcase 21 musical performances from 10 porches in the Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood. The festival will feature performances by:. MAXXGood$. Say...
FOX Carolina
Louisiana Tech players write to Bresee family
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney praised the Bulldogs program for their response to the loss of Ella Bresee. Ella was the 15-year-old sister of Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee. She lost her battle with brain cancer earlier this...
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
FOX Carolina
Game of the Week: Greenville High offense comes alive in 49-6 win over JL Mann
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week, Greenville’s offense exploded for a 49-6 shootout win over rival JL Mann. The tandem of Mazeo Bennett and Tyler Brown traded making incredible plays. First, it was Bennett taking a pass from quarterback Bryson Drummond 84-yards to the house for a touchdown.
WYFF4.com
Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. Presbyterian
📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Monday, Sept. 19 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will host Presbyterian College on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX.
FOX Carolina
Clemson improves to 3-0 with win over Louisiana Tech
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a week of heartbreak felt throughout the Clemson family, the football team gave fans a reason to celebrate Saturday night. Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 in Death Valley. Earlier this week, sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee’s 15-year-old sister Ella died after an 18-month battle...
deltanews.tv
BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1
The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
gsabizwire.com
Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
Peach State RB reports Clemson offer after visit
A standout running back in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Sunday following his visit to campus for Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech. South Paulding (Douglasville, Ga.) three-star (...)
The Post and Courier
Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open
GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
WXII 12
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers responded to the store on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of...
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Search underway for missing autistic teen in Greenville Co., deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing teen who has autism. Deputies initially said 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss was last seen on Brockman Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. However, they later shared a video that showed Goss at a house in the 800 block of North Highway 25 at 5:40 a.m.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
FOX Carolina
Ways to help during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross says they’re emphasizing the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease, which is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. They say Sickle cell disease impacts more than...
