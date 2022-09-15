ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Friday Night Lights: Week 5

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a week that featured a lot of local teams on the road, the spotlight grew for some eye-catching battles in both Yuma and the Imperial Valley. Once the dust settled, the City of Calexico reigns supreme early on with both Calexico (5-0) and Vincent Memorial (4-0) staying perfect.
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Palo Verde Tames Tigers, 33-9

BLYTHE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team used its vaunted rushing attack to beat Imperial, 33-9, in a nonleague game at Scott Stadium here on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers (3-1 overall) entered the game having won three in a row and having allowed just 12...
IMPERIAL, CA
East Valley Tribune

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma elementary teacher named as MVP in the Classroom

Justin Wolter, a 5th grade teacher from James B. Rolle Elementary was named MVP in the Classroom by the Arizona Cardinals and the University of Phoenix, he was recognized for his dedication to his students and as an outstanding educator. The post Yuma elementary teacher named as MVP in the Classroom appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
San Luis, AZ
Sports
Yuma, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
San Luis, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Cibola, AZ
kyma.com

IC Board of Supervisors to hold off-site meeting in Calipatria

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host a series of off-site meetings. The meeting will be an open session and will take place in each supervisorial districts throughout the year. Furthermore, this meeting will give Imperial County residents the opportunity...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Arizona water officials worry about future access to Colorado River

Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took...
COLORADO STATE
thedesertreview.com

"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart

EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

2 dead, small aircraft engulfed in flames found near Yuma

PHOENIX — The pilot and a passenger in a two-seater plane were found dead after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located the aircraft engulfed in flames in Dateland. The trooper spotted a plume of smoke while on patrol near Spot Road and Interstate 8. Yuma County Sherriff’s...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Deadly Interstate 8 crashes

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 is a well-known highway that runs through California and Arizona. It can also be the site of many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, sometimes even migrants. On I-8 near Winterhaven, thousands of cars travel through daily, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it's...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Planning and Neighborhood Services Director Announced

The City of Yuma has promoted Alyssa Linville to Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Linville has been with the City for the last nine years, the last three of which she has served as the Assistant Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.
kyma.com

IV Jewish Community to celebrate holidays in person

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, Congregation Beth Jacob, the Jewish Community of the Imperial Valley, will begin their Rosh Hashanah celebrations. This is the first time since 2019 that they will celebrate their most important holidays in person rather than online. According to a press release,...
EL CENTRO, CA

