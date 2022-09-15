ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
