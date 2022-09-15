Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Metropolitan Water District Complete Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule
Repairs to a water pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County have been completed two days ahead of schedule, and residents and businesses are allowed to resume limited watering outdoors, it was announced Monday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California completed repairs on a leak...
mynewsla.com
OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Positivity Rates Continue Declining
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rates continue to decline as the death toll for past month neared 100, according to data released Saturday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The 97 deaths logged so far in August follows a July death toll of 124, the first month...
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills
Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
mynewsla.com
Children’s Health Group to Honor Ferrer, Pritzker for Youth Wellness Efforts
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and Foster Care Counts founder/president Jeanne Pritzker will be honored later this month by The Los Angeles Trust for Children’s Health for their work supporting the well-being of youth. Ferrer will receive the organization’s Champion Award, while Pritzker will receive the...
KTLA.com
USC building evacuated due to ‘pungent odor’
The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California was evacuated Sunday due to a suspected hazardous materials spill in the building. The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m. when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find no one sick or injured and the building evacuated.
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Keep Falling; LA Co Health Director Urges Booster Shots
Amid falling COVID-19 numbers, Los Angeles County’s public health director Friday expressed optimism the region will avoid another winter surge like those that resulted in rampant infections and hospitalizations the past two years. Pointing to the availability of a COVID vaccine booster specifically engineered to attack the highly infectious...
mynewsla.com
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
foxla.com
LA County gas prices continue to go back up
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429. The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
mynewsla.com
LAX Economy Parking Facility Receives Innovation Award
The Los Angeles International Airport’s Economy Parking facility was named the “Innovative Facility of the Year” by the National Parking Association, airport officials announced Monday. The $294 million facility, which opened in 2021, features 4,300 parking spaces and 275 electric vehicle chargers over 1.7 million square feet.
2urbangirls.com
Greystar Property Management neglecting DTLA properties, City deems SB Main uninhabitable
Residents living in SB Buildings located in Downtown Los Angeles have taken to social media to document the horrors of living in a building being neglected by its owner/management company, Greystar. SB Main, located across the street from the Cecil Hotel, was deemed uninhabitable by the City Sept. 1. Residents...
mynewsla.com
Cats At Overnight Boarding Facility Die in Fire in Palms Area of L.A.
Firefighters Saturday knocked down a “major emergency structure fire” at a row of commercial buildings in the Palms community of Los Angeles, where a firefighter “took ill” and was rushed to a hospital in fair condition and several cats were killed, authorities said. “Heavy smoke impacted...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona
A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
mynewsla.com
More Than 11K Pounds of Trash Picked Up in Orange County Event
More than 11,000 pounds of trash was collected Saturday at over 40 sites along Orange County beaches and channels and in parks in an event aimed at keeping it out of the ocean. More than 2,500 volunteers took part in the cleanup coordinated by Orange County Coastkeeper as part of...
mynewsla.com
Gas Leak Prompts Precautionary Evacuation of Residences in San Jacinto
A gas line rupture in San Jacinto Monday prompted a precautionary evacuation of multiple residences in a neighborhood just north of Highway 74. The gas leak was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Ametista Drive and Topazio Place, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Several engine...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Evacuate Buena Park Farmers Market Due to Poison-Filled Death Car
Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall at Stanton and LaPalma avenues,...
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
NBC Los Angeles
LADWP's New Program Will Offer Rebates for Window A/Cs Across LA
Overworked or inefficient air conditioners across LA in need of an upgrade just got a major boost from the city. Carolina Aceves may be the perfect example as to why it's such a big deal. Her son has a heart condition, she told NBC4, and the heat makes it all...
mynewsla.com
Garage in Moreno Valley Residence Under Flames
A residential fire was burning in Moreno Valley Sunday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The fire was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the 10300 block of Crossing Green Circle. Authorities report a fully involved garage. The cause of the fire was not immediately available and it was unknown if...
Cooler conditions, morning clouds expected Monday in SoCal
Southern California will see mostly just clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday.
