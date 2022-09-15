Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Robbed at Cerritos ATM
A man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM machine at a Cerritos bank, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Bank at Gridley Road and South Street, said Lt. Tim Householder of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. A man in dark clothing...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot During Robbery in Encino; Two Suspects Sought
A man was fatally shot Monday during a robbery in Encino, and two suspects were being sought, police said. The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Martha Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics took the mortally wounded man, in his 20s, to...
mynewsla.com
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit
A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
Police searching for four smash and grab robbers that hit Brea Mall
Police are searching for four suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at Brea Mall on Thursday. The robbers entered the store, Kevin Jewelers, at around 11:30 a.m., wearing hoodies and armed with hammers before taking off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry. Upon arrival, Brea Police Department officers scoured the area in search of the suspects, none of which they located. Police said this isn't the first instance of smash-and-grab robbery to hit Brea Mall, located on 1065 Brea Mall, noting that the Kay Jewelers was targeted in an April robbery. No additional information was immediately available as police continued their investigation.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Celmer at (714) 990-7741.
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video abusing a dog
An animal abuser was caught on a security video camera inside an Anaheim apartment complex as he chased a dog down a hallway then proceeded to punch and kick the poor animal before dragging it away. Now the Anaheim Police are trying to track the suspect down. The incident occurred...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD arrested a hit and run driver who is also facing a felony DUI charge
On Sunday, September 18th, 2022, at approximately 4:58 PM, the Santa Ana Police Department received several calls of a vehicle that collided into a pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in the area of 1500 South Fairview Street. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. Officers responded to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls
A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
Man detained after possible marijuana grow operation in Chatsworth garage goes up in flames: LAFD
A man was taken into custody after a fire at a possible marijuana grow operation at a Chatsworth garage early Monday. The fire was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of North Megan Avenue. Los Angeles city firefighters ran into some difficulty getting into the building from an occupant and several aggressive dogs, […]
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella
A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Killed in Pico-Union Area; Two Suspects Sought
A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area.
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Police Searching For Missing Woman, 81
Police asked for the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman who went missing Sunday in Pasadena. Palana Miguelina Edillor was last seen between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday at her residence on Earlham Street, police said. Edillor is Filipino. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs...
mynewsla.com
Police Searching For Suspects Who Fled Vehicle After Crash Near Elysian Park
Police were searching for four robbery suspects who fled from a rented minivan after crashing near Elysian Park during a pursuit Friday evening. Burbank Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in the minivan about 9:30 p.m., and the vehicle fled from authorities at high speeds. The suspects made their...
Pasadena police arrest murder suspect; DA files multiple charges
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Nighttime Shooting in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of a gunshot victim found...
mynewsla.com
Man Holding Airsoft Rifle Fatally Shot by LAPD
Officials Sunday identified a 19-year-old man holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle who was shot to death by police in the South Los Angeles area. Officers were called at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster
A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena
Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
