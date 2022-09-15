ECSU acquires $2.5M in lab gear

Elizabeth City State University has purchased more than $2.5 million worth of technology and equipment for academic programs over the past two years.

ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward presented information about the equipment upgrades at a meeting Tuesday of the Academic Excellence Committee of the ECSU Board of Trustees.

Ward said the university used federal COVID-19 relief funds for some of the upgrades, and savings on travel, purchases and other expenses for others.

The new equipment includes new, “top-of-the-line” microscopes in natural sciences labs, Ward said. She said she had heard for years that College of The Albemarle had better microscopes than ECSU, but that will no longer be the case.

The university also purchased anaerobic chamber, Ward said. An anaerobic chamber creates an oxygen-free atmosphere for students and faculty to work with hydrogen gas and oxygen-sensitive materials.

The new equipment also includes a new digital media lab. Ward said that is important because the university has added a digital media major. It’s vital, she said, that students have the opportunity to learn using the up-to-date technology they would be using in their careers.

Graphic design, similarly, is technology-oriented and students need to learn using the most up-to-date equipment, Ward said. Some of the equipment upgrades ECSU has made also include updated technology for the graphic design courses, she said.

ECSU’s music program also has obtained new instruments and sound equipment for students who participate in popular music ensembles.

Other upgrades include:

• a criminal justice forensic lab

• emergency management equipment, including a firefighting simulator

• a biomechanics lab for kinesiology,

Ward also reported that ECSU’s Community Emergency Response Team, which is headed by emergency management professor Kevin Kupietz, won the 2022 Best Innovator Ward.

Kupietz also received a medal for his service during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ward said.

Ward also reported that ECSU has added a tenured professor position in aviation science,

ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon told the Board of Trustees Monday that the university’s administration, staff and faculty maintain a mindset for continuous improvement,

“We have come a long way,” she said.

But there’s still much to do, including continuing to grow student enrollment, Dixon said.

“Everyone is a recruiter,” she said, reminding trustees to promote ECSU not only in conversations with high school students but also in speaking with adults who might have an interest in furthering their education.

Dixon thanked trustees for their volunteer service on behalf of the university.