ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean Payton says Patrick Mahomes is best QB in NFL: 'There is no argument'

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evO30_0hxLBclt00

No one would dispute that Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but Sean Payton seems to think even that isn’t giving him enough credit.

While Mahomes is among the elite, Josh Allen has made a case for himself, although he lacks the accolades and titles Mahomes does. Tom Brady has the winning pedigree, but doesn't presently have the ability Mahomes boasts.

Appearing this week on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, the former Saints coach made his stance abundantly clear.

“He’s the best,” Payton said, cutting off a question from Cowherd about watching Mahomes from afar.

As Cowherd started to say “there are all these arguments” people make to point to somebody else, Payton cut him off again.

“There is no argument, there’s no argument,” he said.

After making his stance clear, Payton retold the story about the Saints nearly landing Mahomes.

While Payton’s assertion isn’t exactly earth-shattering, it does reaffirm the fondness Payton holds for Mahomes, even though he never ended up coaching him.

At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised such views on Mahomes are so widely-held.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Colin Cowherd
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's one thing Chiefs must improve ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and sitting alone atop the AFC West heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Things might seem like they’re going flawlessly for the Chiefs after wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, but as the players and coaches say, there are always things they can work on and get better at. Through two weeks of play, there is one particular stat that is standing out on the offensive side of the ball that points to an area needing some work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
E! News

Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game

Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions. The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Outburst Video

There always seems to be an incident with a tablet when Tom Brady plays the New Orleans Saints. Brady broke a tablet during a meeting with them last season and then broke another during Sunday's contest. It came during the first half when the Buccaneers' offense was struggling. At the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Postgame Photo

Jerry Jones is a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys got a huge, potentially season-saving win (sure, it's Week 2, but it was a big one) against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Following the game, the Cowboys' happy owner was spotted with one of his former star players.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 2 2022

As has been custom for recent matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday was an instant classic. Neither offense played up to their full potential. Though, the explosive gains were still achieved here and there. Defensively, each team was able to get after the quarterback and force hurried or off-target throws. Kansas City was able to gain momentum with a late defensive touchdown, to boot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy