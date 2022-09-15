ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotati, CA

Cotati police unveil electric patrol car, Sonoma County’s first

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlXAc_0hxLB6o000

Cotati city leaders unveiled a new electric patrol vehicle Thursday afternoon that is being touted as a first in Sonoma County.

The Cotati Police Department’s new Tesla Model Y was presented during a ceremony at La Plaza Park, where officials emphasized that the department will likely be acquiring more of these kinds of cars.

“This vehicle will be more cost-effective, saving our citizens money while at the same time helping reduce (greenhouse gas) emissions — something we all recognize we need to do,” Cotati Mayor Mark Landman said.

Cotati becomes the second Bay Area police department — after Fremont— to incorporate an electric vehicle into its fleet, according to Tesla, which added that its vehicles are also already being used by police departments in Vermont and Washington state.

The Tesla will be the Cotati Police Department’s 10th patrol unit and more electric vehicles will be purchased as existing cars are phased out.

Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish said two more electric vehicles may be purchased this fiscal year.

“We would like to be 100% electric vehicle,” he said during Thursday’s presentation.

The new Tesla is already being used and is fully equipped.

“It does everything you need a patrol car to do,” the chief added.

A typical patrol unit, an all-wheel drive Dodge Charger, costs about $35,000, while the Tesla costs about $56,000, according to the city.

Cotati officials acknowledge the Tesla’s higher price tag, but they say the difference in expense evens out because the Tesla costs less to fuel and to maintain.

An electric vehicle does not require smog checks, oil changes, tuneups or other engine-related work, and brake replacement is less frequent.

Patrol cars currently average 9 miles per gallon due to city driving and idling time. They’re used an average of 12,000 miles per year and have a five-year service life.

As of Thursday, Sonoma County drivers paid an average of $5.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA. Cotati gas stations charged as little as $5.29 per gallon Thursday, according to Gas Buddy.

Incorporating electric vehicles into the police department’s patrol fleet, officials said, jibes with state lawmakers plans to phase out new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and significantly reduce vehicle carbon dioxide emissions and smog-forming nitrogen oxides.

Landman challenged other Sonoma County law enforcement agencies to follow Cotati’s lead and begin to electrify their fleets.

“Once Sonoma County makes this switch, we can make the same friendly challenge to Mendocino and Marin and, once that happens, we can all together watch this take off like a rocket throughout our state,” Landman said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 1

Related
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California

If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Cars
County
Sonoma County, CA
State
Vermont State
City
Sonoma, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Cotati, CA
City
Fremont, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
KGO

Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Police#Dodge
ksro.com

Teen Girl Crashes Truck into Fence in Petaluma; Arrested for Vehicle Theft and DUI

A 15-year-old girl is behind bars after a pickup truck crashed into a fence in Petaluma. Police believe the girl stole the truck, and was driving it while drunk. She was gone when officers arrived at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning. Witnesses helped find her hiding a short distance away. No other vehicles were involved in the crash nor damaged.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire

The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS San Francisco

Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm system brings first round of rain to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rain began to arrive overnight across the Bay Area as storm system off the coast brought the potential for a record amount of precipitation over the next couple of days.A low-pressure system spun out of Typhoon Merbok moved down the Northern California coast late Saturday night, bringing a bout of rare September rain.A wind advisory also went into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday morning for the coast and coastal hills for southerly wind gusts to 45 mph.According to the National Weather Service's Bay Area office, rain amounts overnight ranged from a few hundredths across Marin...
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Canyon road reopened after car goes over the side

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a car accident on Norris Canyon Road, according to a tweet from San Ramon Valley Fire Department. SRVFD states that Norris Canyon road is currently closed in both directions between Ashbourne Drive and Crow Canyon Road. A photo shared by SRVFD shows a […]
SAN RAMON, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
6K+
Followers
275
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy