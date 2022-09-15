ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Signs $576 Wheat Deal with Taiwan

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The State of Idaho and country of Taiwan have signed a multimillion dollar deal that will ship tons of wheat overseas. The office of Gov. Brad Little announced Monday the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office signed off on a two year letter of intent to purchase Gem State wheat for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA), a deal worth $576 million. Gov. Little said Taiwan is Idaho's second-largest export market. “We appreciate that the Taiwan milling and baking industry recognizes the consistent quality of Idaho wheat,” Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton said in a prepared statement. “The importance of maintaining this trade relationship with valued customers cannot be overstated. We greatly value the Taiwan Flour Mills friendship and commitment over the past 40 years and look forward to cooperation in the years to come.” The United States and Taiwan have had a long standing relationship when it comes to wheat. According to the governor's office, the TFMA works on behalf of all the flour mills in Taiwan.
IDAHO STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
MIX 106

Boise Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This

Karen Alert: I want you to know, that I know, I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Now that we've established this, let's dive into one of my more memorable encounters with teenage dirt bags around the Treasure Valley. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

I Nominate a Crummy Burger Joint for Idaho Rants and Raves

Some friends suggested a place for lunch that isn’t usually on my radar. It’s part of a large national chain, however. Not among the biggest players. I hadn’t been to the place they suggested since I was a young adult, and was looking forward to seeing if it measured up to my memories. I’m not naming it because there are people who work there, and they’re very nice, and some things are beyond their control.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
Fox News

2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Spud Day to highlight weekend

SHELLEY — The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be taking place here this weekend, bringing free family fun to the Bingham County community with the main events happening Saturday. “It’s something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

