Lassen County News
Voter survey shows major concerns about our republic heading into midterms
We launched the Main Street Agenda over the Fourth of July with a simple question, “What do you want candidates to talk about as they compete for your vote this fall?”. The timing was fitting given that Independence Day is when we celebrate and reflect on our nation’s bold experiment in self-governance. To date, more than 1,900 people have completed the survey. There is still time to make your voice heard in the Main Street Agenda questionnaire (tinyurl.com/mainstreetagenda).
Lassen County News
Governor signs bill to strengthen California’s response to climate change
Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel to help California better address the global climate crisis. Assembly Bill 1384 will empower California’s state agencies and departments to implement comprehensive climate adaptation strategies that outline governance, goals, and metrics to ensure the state meets its climate adaptation goals.
