ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Comments / 13

tyler whitener
3d ago

it's almost like Christians in this area don't care about anything but cheating on more taxes and grooming more children to molest.

Reply(3)
10
NOT PART OF THE HERD
3d ago

well of course they did their a mega church that will just throw what ever money at you to get it does. I used to work on there stuff and its nuts how much they spend of stuff.

Reply(1)
4
Eryn Trudell
3d ago

politics? there are no politics when it comes to history. it's the truth of the past and a church has zero business interfering with that. at all. period. in fact the choice to not let them search for historic findings is political and shouldn't be tolerated.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
sgfcitizen.org

Hungerthon raises record total for Ozarks Food Harvest

The 24th annual Hungerthon was a record breaker for Ozarks Food Harvest and iHeartRadio Springfield. The two organizations collected $260,422 Sept. 9-12 for Ozarks Food Harvest’s weekend backpack program. That’s enough money to provide meals to 723 kids facing hunger every weekend of the school year. story continues...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Ozark, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James River Church#Church Buildings#Msu#Archaeologist#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Missouri State University
californiaexaminer.net

Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of Cafe Cusco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The delicious Peruvian cuisine of Cafe Cusco has captured the hearts of many in the Ozarks. Maybe that’s why ghostly spirits have decided to take residence in the restaurant on historic Commercial street. The history of Cafe Cusco’s building The building, located at 234 E. Commercial Street, was built in 1883 by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership

Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
AURORA, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Shooting in Springfield

Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy