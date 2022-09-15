Read full article on original website
tyler whitener
3d ago
it's almost like Christians in this area don't care about anything but cheating on more taxes and grooming more children to molest.
Reply(3)
10
NOT PART OF THE HERD
3d ago
well of course they did their a mega church that will just throw what ever money at you to get it does. I used to work on there stuff and its nuts how much they spend of stuff.
Reply(1)
4
Eryn Trudell
3d ago
politics? there are no politics when it comes to history. it's the truth of the past and a church has zero business interfering with that. at all. period. in fact the choice to not let them search for historic findings is political and shouldn't be tolerated.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishingCJ CoombsRockaway Beach, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
sgfcitizen.org
What will it take to keep teachers in Missouri classrooms? Commission chaired by Springfield ‘trucking guy’ has ideas
On Sept. 12, a commission tasked with addressing the state’s teacher shortage completed their final meeting and compiled a draft of nine ways that changes to Missouri policy could improve teacher retention and recruitment. At the top of the list is an immediate need to lock in better starting...
KYTV
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
sgfcitizen.org
Hungerthon raises record total for Ozarks Food Harvest
The 24th annual Hungerthon was a record breaker for Ozarks Food Harvest and iHeartRadio Springfield. The two organizations collected $260,422 Sept. 9-12 for Ozarks Food Harvest’s weekend backpack program. That’s enough money to provide meals to 723 kids facing hunger every weekend of the school year. story continues...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishing
Lake Taneycomo as seen from an observation point on Route 165. The dam in the background impounds Table Rock Lake.Elkman at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Springfield woman lost some brain function after tick bite, but music never left her
I was informed Sara Lynch had a “piano lessons” sign in her front yard; that she struggled with memory due to a tick bite years ago and subsequent brain swelling; and that her story of recovery might be inspiring. The sign was right where I was told it...
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of dollars in musical equipment stolen from Springfield ministry
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Dennis Cleveland is a pastor and runs bible studies out of Affordable Towing. Cleveland says that they are picking up the pieces after the burglary that happened early Saturday morning. “We got a good faith view of the guy and some side views of him running in and out, carrying equipment out,” said […]
8th annual MO Food Truck Festival showcases diverse cuisine in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Over 25 food trucks parked at the fairgrounds on Saturday for the 8th annual Mo Food Truck Fest. Organizer Larry Krauck says his goal for putting this festival together was to bring new people to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. “So one of the great things about food trucks is it brings people from […]
californiaexaminer.net
Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified
The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of Cafe Cusco
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The delicious Peruvian cuisine of Cafe Cusco has captured the hearts of many in the Ozarks. Maybe that’s why ghostly spirits have decided to take residence in the restaurant on historic Commercial street. The history of Cafe Cusco’s building The building, located at 234 E. Commercial Street, was built in 1883 by […]
KYTV
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
KYTV
Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
Lawrence County Record
Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership
Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
933kwto.com
Fatal Shooting in Springfield
Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
Comments / 13