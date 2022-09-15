Read full article on original website
Related
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
A strong earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, on the same day that an earthquake drill was scheduled to be held in Mexico City.
Major quake hits Mexico on anniversary of deadly tremors
A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, leaving at least one person dead and sparking panic hundreds of kilometers away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two devastating tremors. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.
Florida dems dispute use of state money for migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE - Florida House Democrats want Republican legislative leaders to block funding that Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue using to transport migrants, after two planes took a group of about 50 people from Texas to Massachusetts last week. Contending DeSantis has "abused" spending authority in the state budget, Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and the Joint Legislative Budget Commission about $12 million set aside for migrant-relocation efforts. Incoming House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said DeSantis overstepped his authority in seeking to "score political points," as the budget...
Comments / 0