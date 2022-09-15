The Oklahoma State Cowboys took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in a 63-7 contest on Saturday night. Here is the report card for the third game of the season:. Three quarterbacks took snaps for the Cowboys on Saturday. Spencer Sanders started the game for the Cowboys. Sanders completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Halfway through the second quarter, Gunnar Gundy came out under center for the Cowboys. Gundy completed 12 of 20 passes for 128 passing yards and 2 touchdowns along with an interception. Garret Rangel came out for the Cowboys in the 4th quarter, throwing two incompletions.

1 DAY AGO