Oklahoma football: Sooners hold onto No. 6 spot in national rankings
For the first time in three weeks, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma football Sooners did not move up in the national rankings despite a resounding 35-point win over Nebraska. The Sooners are holding strong in the No. 6 spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll. That’s because only No. 5 Clemson of the teams ahead of Oklahoma in the rankings had a lower margin of victory on Saturday than Oklahoma.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
ocolly.com
Report Card: Bullet, offense strong in blowout
The Oklahoma State Cowboys took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in a 63-7 contest on Saturday night. Here is the report card for the third game of the season:. Three quarterbacks took snaps for the Cowboys on Saturday. Spencer Sanders started the game for the Cowboys. Sanders completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Halfway through the second quarter, Gunnar Gundy came out under center for the Cowboys. Gundy completed 12 of 20 passes for 128 passing yards and 2 touchdowns along with an interception. Garret Rangel came out for the Cowboys in the 4th quarter, throwing two incompletions.
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
Gift from late princess to create new Russian studies center at OU
The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift, along with many items of significant historical value, from the estate of a Russian princess.
ocolly.com
What's happening in Stillwater this week
Already one month into the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the south lobby of the library. RuffRuff Reboot - Student Union. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on...
Oklahoma State Fair taking extra safety precautions
The Oklahoma State Fair is taking extra measures to make sure you and your kids are safe.
ocolly.com
Horn urges OSU students to vote in upcoming election
OSU student Sakinah Smith wants her voice to be heard. This past Thursday, Democratic Senate candidate Kendra Horn held a town hall meeting in the Student Union Theatre in hopes of engaging with undecided college students in the upcoming election. There was a large turnout, with a mix of both college students and older folks attending the event.
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm
A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes. "We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said. The “Hot Girl Walk Club”...
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Final report released for plane crash that killed Tulsa orthodontist and family
TULSA, Okla. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the final report on a plane crash that claimed the life of four, including a Tulsa orthodontist, his wife and his son. On April 23, 2021, at about 5:00pm, a Piper PA-46-310P was destroyed in an accident near...
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
Suspect in custody after midtown shooting
TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near 41st and Harvard in midtown Tulsa. Police said a female victim was shot and is now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They also said that a suspect is in custody after surrendering himself to...
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo
Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
