Oklahoma football: Sooners hold onto No. 6 spot in national rankings

For the first time in three weeks, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma football Sooners did not move up in the national rankings despite a resounding 35-point win over Nebraska. The Sooners are holding strong in the No. 6 spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll. That’s because only No. 5 Clemson of the teams ahead of Oklahoma in the rankings had a lower margin of victory on Saturday than Oklahoma.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
Report Card: Bullet, offense strong in blowout

The Oklahoma State Cowboys took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in a 63-7 contest on Saturday night. Here is the report card for the third game of the season:. Three quarterbacks took snaps for the Cowboys on Saturday. Spencer Sanders started the game for the Cowboys. Sanders completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Halfway through the second quarter, Gunnar Gundy came out under center for the Cowboys. Gundy completed 12 of 20 passes for 128 passing yards and 2 touchdowns along with an interception. Garret Rangel came out for the Cowboys in the 4th quarter, throwing two incompletions.
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
What's happening in Stillwater this week

Already one month into the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the south lobby of the library. RuffRuff Reboot - Student Union. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on...
Horn urges OSU students to vote in upcoming election

OSU student Sakinah Smith wants her voice to be heard. This past Thursday, Democratic Senate candidate Kendra Horn held a town hall meeting in the Student Union Theatre in hopes of engaging with undecided college students in the upcoming election. There was a large turnout, with a mix of both college students and older folks attending the event.
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
Suspect in custody after midtown shooting

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near 41st and Harvard in midtown Tulsa. Police said a female victim was shot and is now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They also said that a suspect is in custody after surrendering himself to...
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
