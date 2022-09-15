ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU

Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
12newsnow.com

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
WAFB

LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
WAFB.com

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

Tigers' offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium.
WAFB

Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com

LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop

An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
MyArkLaMiss

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA

