saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly shares message to LSU players after SEC win: 'Can we handle success?'
Brian Kelly is trying to turn the page at LSU following the Tigers’ win over Mississippi State on Saturday, as the Tigers got their best win over the season and his first in the SEC. As the Tigers take on New Mexico this week, Kelly’s message to his players...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly enjoys first SEC win as LSU knocks off Mississippi State: 'We're fighters'
Brian Kelly enjoyed his first SEC win as LSU’s coach on Saturday as the Tigers knocked off the Bulldogs. LSU scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 31-16 victory after Mississippi State took a 16-10 lead with 6:31 left in the third quarter. “It’s...
theadvocate.com
Film review: How Jayden Daniels engineered LSU's offense in fourth-quarter surge
Jayden Daniels pulled off his helmet after taking the lead against Mississippi State, and his teammates told him he was bleeding. Daniels dabbed the scrapes on his temple and near his left eye with a towel. He looked unbothered. That’s the thing about LSU’s quarterback. Nothing rattles him. Not an...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU
Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach reacts to special teams miscues, fourth down attempts after LSU loss
Mike Leach shouldered plenty of the blame Saturday night following the loss to LSU. The Mississippi State coach noted that he made poor play calls on fourth downs even though it was the right decision to make. Special teams problems also caused issues for the Bulldogs. Leach said about fourth...
WAFB.com
Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game
Tigers' offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Jersey Photo Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne appears to be a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, has made it clear that she's a fan of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Dunne shared a photo next to a Burrow painting on social media earlier this month.
12newsnow.com
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
Texas Southern beat SWAC West rival Southern for the second year in a row. This time, however, it was no doubt who got the best of this divisional matchup. The post Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Tigers' offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium.
WAFB.com
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
Tigers' offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium.
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class.
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop
An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
LSU Reveille
LSU student and alumna turn online business into storefront: Marem Boutique
Emily Rodrigue and Marlo Rodrigue have both loved fashion from an early age. “What made me love fashion more was helping other people pick out outfits that they love and feel confident in,” Marlo said. Starting a boutique together was a topic the two cousins and friends talked about,...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
