Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen Walters
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.Kevin AlexanderOrange Beach, AL
utv44.com
Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
WKRG
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Road Art Jubilee showcases local artists
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This weekend was a chance for residents along Bay Road to get to meet their neighbors and also show off their creativity. They’re calling it “Bay Road Art Jubilee” -- essentially a big block party -- where neighbors can showcase their homemade artwork.
utv44.com
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gamers N Geeks to host Horror Con
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers N Geeks is holding Horror Con this weekend. Only $5.00 Entry fee per day. Guests: 1. JJ Cohen : 976 Evil, Back to the Future I, II, II. Free Costume Contest 24th September 2022: 1. Costume contest FREE entry 2. Kids 1-17 years old 3. Categories 1. Horror Hero 2. Horror Villain 3. Everything else, 4. Best of Show 4. 1st prize awarded for each category 5. Sign-up at the con from 10:00 AM till 2:45 PM on Saturday 6. Runway at 3:00 PM 7. Awards given out at 4:00 PM.
WPMI
Prichard Housing Authority to hold counseling event on home ownership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 1, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, The Housing Authority of the City of Prichard, and our Homeownership Community Partner experts, will be hosting a Housing Counseling Day and Open House. The event will be held at The William Bill Clark Family...
WALA-TV FOX10
Braided River Brewing celebrating “Kegtoberfest” event with release of new beer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is fast approaching, and that means some fun fall events will be kicking off soon. One of those is Kegtoberfest happening at Braided River Brewing Company. We were joined today by the founder of Braided River, David Nelson, and also head brewer Hannah Shankman. They...
Next phase of Church Street construction in Fairhope begins Monday
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sept. 19 is the start of the next phase in a long project to replace aging gas, water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure along Church Street. The final phase of the Church Street Infrastructure Project begins. No through traffic will be allowed at the Church Street and Fels Avenue intersection during the […]
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Faith Charity raising money for Mitchell Cancer Institute
CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A worthwhile cause at Creola Municipal Park took advantage of the nice weather this weekend. Faith Charity organized the event to raise money for patients at the Mitchell Cancer Institute who may not have access to insurance, treatment, medication, and rides to doctors appointments. In addition...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Gumbo Burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino joined us live on Studio10 to make Rouses Gumbo Burgers. • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled,cleaned. • 6 ounces andouille sausage, ground or cut extremely. finely. • 2 tablespoons butter. • 1 large white onion,cut extremely finely. • 1 stalk celery,cut extremely...
WALA-TV FOX10
Melody A. Patterson talks about her book, “The Smallest Pair”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Melody A. Patterson shows the story behind her new children’s book, The Smallest Pair. The Smallest Pair is the story of a fun-loving little girl, named Harmony, who visits the eye doctor for the first time. Harmony was so excited to select her new glasses, but as children typically do, she broke them on the first day.
WALA-TV FOX10
Candlelight vigil at Battleship park to honor POWs and MIAs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions nationwide took Friday night to honor prisoners of war and those still missing in action. The third Friday of every September is used to honor these service members. Locally, there was a candlelight vigil at Battleship Memorial Park. There are 1,300 servicemembers from World War...
New barber shop has got your beard
Flagship Healthcare Properties paid $4.3 million for a 10,000-square-foot Class A medical office at 2505 Old Shell Road in Mobile, according to Vallas Realty, who represented the sellers, Old Shell Medical LLC. The two-story building was built in 2020 and is fully leased to USA Health Midtown. Dirty Rebel Barbershop...
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder
UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile business development opportunities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, City of Mobile representatives want the public to know about many upcoming business development opportunities. They joined us on FOX10 Midday to share the details on the following events and more!. TruFund Digital Marketing Training. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00...
Mobile Fire Rescue responds to brush fire north of Downtown
UPDATE: An MFRD spokesperson says crews were called to two large brush fires. Three engines, a brush truck, and a ladder truck responded. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Firefighters were called to the report of a brush fire at around 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Crews were sent to put out a blaze near the […]
