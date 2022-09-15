Read full article on original website
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General Accused Of 1972 Fatal Stabbing To Make First Court Appearance
Tudor Chirila Jr. was arrested on September 14, 2022 and is being held in the Washoe County Jail. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Seventy-seven-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a fugitive charge. He once ran for the state Supreme Court and later was affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel. Honolulu police accuse him of second-degree murder, saying DNA evidence links him to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in her Waikiki apartment 50 years ago. In March, police say they used a DNA sample to identify Chirila's son the biological child of a DNA sample found at the crime scene.
39 years later, DNA helps solve murder of woman who turned down a date, authorities say
Nearly 40 years after a woman was found dead in a Northern California river, authorities said they solved the cold case thanks to the clothes she was wearing when she was killed. As deputies prepared to arrest the suspect, 64-year-old Eric David Drummond, he died by suicide in Sierra County,...
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
Both suspects in Lassen County home burglary arrested
DOYLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -10:45 P.M. UPDATE: The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said both burglary suspects have been arrested. About 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a deputy saw the truck used in the Doyle burglary in the Herlong area. While approaching that vehicle, a deputy saw a person in another truck that matched the person in the doorbell security photograph, the sheriff’s office said.
Lassen County News
Herlong shooting victim in critical condition
Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
Carson police: School bus driver allowed man to board and threaten child; both men arrested
On a dare, a 9-year-old boy flipped off the man driving a gray pickup behind his school bus on Wednesday. That's when police say the 54-year-old driver whose 3-year-old grandson was with him – followed the bus, boarded it, singled out the child and said, “You see this? This is a gun. People shoot people for these kinds of things." And the school bus driver let him do it, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office. ...
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
Months later, WCSO continues looking for help with Anna Scott's homicide
Detectives continue to look for answers after a 23-year-old Reno woman's body was found in a burned vehicle and the only person named as a possible connection was killed by police weeks after her death. Since her body was found Feb. 3, Anna Scott's family, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada have conducted multiple prayer circles, looking for accountability in her death. Scott was a member of the tribe. ...
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases. Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.
50-year cold case cracked: Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested for murder
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A former Nevada deputy attorney general has been arrested for murder in connection to the 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years, according to authorities. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested...
911 out — call 257-6121 if you have an emergency
Currently there are 911 system outages in Lassen County and across the north state. If you have an emergency, you will need to call the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (530) 257-6121.
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Reno Police Conduct Motorcycle Safety Operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on Thursday. Six officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas...
Sheriff: 'Keep your eyes on the road'
While no information is available on the specific cause of the four collisions that snarled Douglas County highways on Wednesday, the odds are speed and driver inattention had a lot to do with them. “I would ask the public to do two things,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said on Thursday. “Slow...
Update: CCSD bus driver allowed unauthorized, armed man on bus
Update: A Carson City School District bus driver allowed an unauthorized armed man to board a bus full of elementary school students on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's department. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said that Michael Baxter, 54, of Carson City, allegedly observed misbehavior on the bus and followed as it transported students...
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
Fallon Police Department Scores the Win
Fallon’s Police Department triumphed over the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office in the fifth annual Battle of the Badges blood donation competition. It was a tight race with the police department having ten more donors than the sheriff’s office. There was good-natured bantering between the two groups, but the true winners are the patients who rely on blood transfusions as part of medical care.
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
