Grand Rapids, MI

Keith Urban ‘looking forward’ to playing at Van Andel

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Keith Urban is coming to Grand Rapids next week as part of his “The Speed of Now” world tour.

He will be at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 22. Country artists Tyler Hubbard and special guest Ingrid Andress will be joining him. Urban says he is excited to be on his first world tour in four years.

“We’ve been anxiously awaiting to get back on the road again,” Urban said. “It feels euphoric. And the energy from the audience is through the roof.”

He said the 2.5 hour show features a big “Price is Right” type digital wheel to decide which song will play next. It’s part of his effort to feature as many songs as possible on the tour.

Urban said coming from a working-class background, he finds a kindred spirit in the Michigan people.

“I’m looking forward to coming back,” he said.

