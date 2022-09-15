Read full article on original website
Biden Declaring Pandemic ‘Over’ Has Experts Reeling
With more than 27,000 people still hospitalized with COVID-19 on any given day nationwide, and more than 500 of them dying and winter on the horizon President Joe Biden made a surprising assessment of the state of the pandemic on Sunday night.“The pandemic is over,” Biden said in an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”A statement with that degree of public impact would normally be announced in a formal address, like one made from the Oval Office—or, at least, not...
Health Care — Biden declares pandemic over, sparking outcry
Turns out it really might be “A Bug’s Life.” Scientists calculated the number of ants on Earth, and the result is “unimaginable.” In health news, President Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic “is over,” a comment that comes as hundreds of people are still dying daily from the virus. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where…
